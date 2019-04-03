‘Midsommar’ Release Date Moves Forward to July

There are a number of horror films landing in theaters in 2019, including new entries in familiar franchises and festival favorites that have been gaining buzz since their premieres. For some fans, few films are as anticipated as Ari Aster‘s Midsommar. The filmmaker’s debut film, Hereditary, became one of last year’s biggest hits in the genre world, thanks to its compelling cinematography and powerful performances. Luckily, fans of the burgeoning director don’t have to wait long to check out his next effort, which was originally slated for an August release. Deadline has confirmed that fans won’t have to wait quite as long, as the film’s release has been moved forward to July 3rd.

The outlet claims the film follows “a teenage guy (Jack Reynor) who wants to break up with his girlfriend (Florence Pugh), however, holds off after a personal tragedy. This emotional build-up happens to be occurring as both are headed to a crazy 9-day festival, which only happens every 90 years, a Swedish-puritan type celebration of love and glee — with some horrific results.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to Reynor and Pugh, Midsommar stars Will Poulter, Vilhem Blomgren, William Jackson Harper, Ellora Torchia, and Archie Madekwe.

Based on first looks at the film, Midsommar seems to follow the recent trend of delivering audiences unconventional genre fare, at least when compared to franchise tentpoles. Films like Hereditary and Get Out have not only earned acclaim from fans, but also from critics, helping broaden the landscape of contemporary genre fare.

“We’re in a really good age of horror, where, as the movie went along, and as it came out, and people were so disturbed by it, I just swore myself over to it. I was like, no, this is a horror movie,” Hereditary star Alex Wolffe previously admitted to ComicBook.com. “This is a really, really good horror movie, and it’s possible to make amazing horror movies.”

He added, “Movies like The Witch, and movies like The Babadook, and movies like that really are proving that you can [push boundaries]. Killing of a Sacred Deer is technically a horror movie, and it’s amazing. I just think we’re in a really good generation of horror movies, aside from the same run of the mill stuff that comes out. There is a really good movement of horror going on, I think.”

Check out Midsommar in theaters on July 3rd.

Are you looking forward to checking out the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!