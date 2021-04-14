Haunting of Hill House Creator Developing Another Christopher Pike Adaptation

✖

Over the past few years, Mike Flanagan's take on the realm of genre fiction has been spotlighted in some major ways, including through the The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep and the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. Fans are definitely eagerly anticipating Flanagan's newest television forays, including The Midnight Club, an adaptation of the Christopher Pike novel of the same name. Before that series even comes close to airing, it sounds like Flanagan is already confirmed to be involved with another major Pike adaptation. According to a new report, Flanagan is set to direct a film adaptation of The Season of Passage, Pike's 1993 science-fiction novel, for Universal. Flanagan will co-write the film's screenplay with James Flanagan, and produce alongside Intrepid Pictures producing partner Trevor Macy.

The Season of Passage centers around celebrity Dr. Lauren Wagner who was involved in a manned expedition to Mars. The whole world admired and respected her. But Lauren knew fear. Inside―voices entreating her to love them. Outside―the mystery of the missing group that had gone before her. The dead group. But were they simply dead? Or something else?

Pike will serve as an executive producer on the film, as will Melinda Nishioka. Universal’s SVP of Production Ryan Jones and Director of Development Christine Sun will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Flanagan has previously spoken candidly about his love for Pike's work, revealing when The Midnight Club was announced that he's wanted to develop an adaptation of the project since he was a teenager.

"I began brainstorming an adaptation of The Midnight Club as a teenager, so this is a dream come true. It’s an honor to introduce a new generation of young horror fans to the world of Christopher Pike," Flanagan shared last May. "Oh, and for you fellow Pike fans out there... the article is correct, we will be incorporating a lot of his books into the series. So whatever your favorite Pike book is, there's a chance it'll be part of the show."

The Midnight Club tells the story of a group of terminally ill teens who live at the Rotterdam Home, who assemble together to swap spooky stories at midnight. They eventually all make a pact that whichever of them is the first to pass away, they'll attempt to make contact with the rest of the group from beyond the grave.

