Season 3 of Stephen King’s Mr. Mercedes Gets Release Date

Stephen King is arguably more popular than ever, with a number of his stories being adapted into projects across various mediums. A new adaptation of Pet Sematary debuted in April, while this fall sees the release of IT CHAPTER TWO and the sequel to The Shining, Doctor Sleep. While all of these stories feature all manner of supernatural occurrences, his more straightforward story focusing on detective Bill Hodges will continue in the third season of Mr. Mercedes on the AT&T AUDIENCE Network. A new featurette for the third season can be seen above before the series returns on Tuesday, September 10th.

Per press release, “Based on the Bill Hodges trilogy from prolific author Stephen King, season three of Mr. Mercedes will closely follow the story contained in Finders Keepers, the second book of the series, and continue to explore the fallout from the massacre perpetrated by Brady Hartsfield.

“When beloved local author John Rothstein is found murdered, Hodges, Holly, and Jerome, along with local police, must track down his killer. But this case is more complex than the cold-blooded killing of an American icon. Unpublished novels of Rothstein’s were stolen from his home, and they are worth millions. As the case unfolds, the trio learns that although Brady may be gone, his depravity lives on in the lives of his victims.

“David E. Kelley has returned for the third season, continuing the adaption of Stephen King’s best-selling Bill Hodges Trilogy alongside Jonathan Shapiro, with Jack Bender continuing to direct. In addition to King, Kelley, Bender, and Shapiro, Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill Entertainment, Tom Lesinski, and Jenna Santoianni of Sonar Entertainment, and Shane Elrod and Kate Regan of AT&T AUDIENCE Network continue to serve as executive producers.”

“Stars include Brendan Gleeson as Bill Hodges, Justine Lupe as Holly Gibney, Jharrel Jerome as Jerome Robinson, and Breeda Wool as Lou Linklatter with guest stars such as Holland Taylor as Ida Silver, and Bruce Dern as John Rothstein.”

King himself took to Twitter to express his excitement about the new season.

This is the best season of MR. MERCEDES–based on FINDERS KEEPERS. Check this out.https://t.co/nouBaDFKhe — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 5, 2019

Tune in to the season premiere of Mr. Mercedes on Tuesday, September 10th.

