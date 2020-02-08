Netflix Reteams With Bird Box Star Sandra Bullock for New Thriller

Netflix had an absolutely huge hit with Bird Box and now they’re hoping for another big project with Sandra Bullock. Variety reported that she would be joined by Richard Thomas, Jon Bernthal, Vincent D’Onofrio, Linda Emond, Emma Nelson, Sandra Bullock, and Viola Davis in the thriller. This project will see Graham King take the wheel and it will be interesting to see what they come up with. That cast is absolutely stacked and that’s before you even include Aisling Francis and Rob Morgan. Christopher McQuarrie of Mission: Impossible – Fallout fame will write the script of the film. Bullock will also produce along with King and Veronica Ferres.

The summary for the film says that Bullock’s character gets out of prison after being locked away for a violent crime. Her re-entry to society hits some snags as she finds forgiveness can be hard to come by. Former friends and colleagues have nothing but judgement for her. The only option left is to re-kindle a relationship with her estranged younger sister. But, it has been years since they’ve sen each other.

If the work on Bird Box is any indication, viewers could be in for quite the wild ride. Now, that film garnered a ton of praise, but one horror legend gave his cosign a couple of years ago. Having Stephen King approve of your work in the genre must feel pretty good.

“I was absolutely riveted by BIRD BOX (Netflix),” King began on Twitter. “Don’t believe the lukewarm reviews, which may in part have been caused by reviewers’ ambivalence to the streaming platform, as opposed to theatrical releases.”

The film was so successful that Josh Malerman, the author of the book that inspired Bird Box, said that the follow up novel is in the works.

“In the time between Bird Box coming out and the time since I’ve been writing Malorie, I’ve been asked a ton of times: people want to know what happened with Boy and Girl,” Malerman told Esquire. “But as much as I care about Boy and Girl, this isn’t their story. The Bird Box world is Malorie’s story, and I wanted to know more about her.“

