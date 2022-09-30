Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix just released a new trailer for Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. The horror anthology series will see a bunch of writers and directors get the chance to tell their bone-chilling tales. It seems like the perfect time to debut such a show on the platform. Four days will play host to Del Toro's series from October 25-28. Horror fans were thrilled to hear that the director would be bringing a project to the streamer. Different stories will range from the grotesque to more classical scares. Walking Dead fans have noted that Andrew Lincoln will be along for this entry as well. If there needed to be any more hip on Cabinet of Curiosities. Check out the trailer for yourself up above!

Here's what the streaming platform said about the new trailer: "Guillermo del Toro – the master of horror – presents a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories that will challenge our traditional notions of horror. Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is an anthology of sinister stories, told by some of today's most revered horror creators – including the directors of The Babadook, Splice, Mandy, and many more."

"With Cabinet of Curiosities, we set out to showcase the realities existing outside of our normal world: the anomalies and curiosities. We hand-picked and curated a group of stories and storytellers to deliver these tales, whether they come from outer space, supernatural lore, or simply within our minds," del Toro previously wrote in a statement. "Just in time for Halloween, each of these eight tales is a fantastical peek inside the cabinet of delights existing underneath the reality we live in."

Cabinet of Curiosities Has Many Frights

Dreams in the Witch House: Rupert Grint (Servant), Ismael Cruz Cordova (The Undoing), DJ Qualls (Turning Point), Nia Vardalos (Love, Victor) and Tenika Davis (Jupiter's Legacy) star in an episode written by Mika Watkins (Origin), based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft, and directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen).

Graveyard Rats: David Hewlett (The Shape of Water) stars in an episode written, based on a short story by Henry Kuttner, and directed by Vincenzo Natali (In The Tall Grass).

Lot 36: Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Elpidia Carrillo (Predator), Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead) and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood), based on an original story by del Toro, and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem).

Pickman's Model: Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone), Crispin Glover (Rivers Edge), and Oriana Leman (The Whale) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (Curve),based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft, and directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter).

The Autopsy: F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) and Luke Roberts (Ransom) will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (The Sandman), based on a short story by Michael Shea, and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man).

The Murmuring: Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead) and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life) star in an episode written (based on an original story by del Toro) and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook).

The Outside: Kate Micucci (The Little Hours) and Martin Starr (Silicon Valley) lead an episode written by Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor), based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll, and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night).

The Viewing: Peter Weller (Robocop), Eric André (The Eric Andre Show), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Charlyne Yi (Always Be My Maybe), Steve Agee (Peacemaker), Michael Therrialt (Locke and Key) and Saad Siddiqui (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) star in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), who also writes, along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn.

Are you ready for a scare? Let us know down in the comments!