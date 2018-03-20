Must-See Horror Titles Coming to Netflix in April

As March winds to a close and with April right around the corner, Netflix has officially released all of the titles that will be added to and removed from its streaming service for the upcoming month.

The service has announced many successful and well-known titles joining its library in April, like Bad Boys, Sin City, and Scarface. Sadly, films like Apollo 13, Batman, and Caddyshack will be removed from the service as April arrives. See the full list of movies arriving here, and the full list of what’s leaving here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are some choice selections for horror fans that will be both arriving on the service in April, and, sadly, some great titles that will no longer be available.

Scroll down to see our picks for the best horror coming to Netflix and remind you what to watch right now before they expire!

‘Seven’ – Arriving 4/1

One of the defining serial killer films of the ’90s, Seven helped establish David Fincher as one of Hollywood’s most compelling contemporary filmmakers and allowed Brad Pitt a starring role, leading him to become one of the biggest actors of his generation.

When a pair of detectives discover murder victims with words like “Gluttony” and “Greed” scrawled at their respective crime scenes, the two realize that these are only the beginning of a series of murders that are all modeled after the Biblical seven deadly sins. The biggest question is whether or not they can stop the mysterious murders before all seven can be completed by the sadistic killer.

’30 Days of Night’ – Leaving 4/1

One of the more unique vampire stories in recent years, 30 Days of Night ditched the romantic ideas of vampires and their powers of seduction to tap into the primal bloodlust demonstrated by the monstrous creatures.

Daylight is deadly to vampires, so to avoid the sun coming up and turning them to dust, a group of vampires heads to a small town in Alaska that is so close to the North Pole, the sun sets and never rises for an entire month. With that threat eliminated, the vampires can rule the town with little resistance, with the community’s residents having to decide whether they try to hide for 30 days or if they try to make a stand against the bloodsuckers.

‘Deep Blue Sea’ – Arriving 4/1

Steven Spielberg’s Jaws is one of the greatest movies of all time of any genre, with many films trying to recreate the formula for shark-themed horror movies. Other than both featuring sharks, Deep Blue Sea has little in common with Jaws, but that doesn’t stop it from being a highly entertaining thriller.

In hopes of finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease, a group of researchers experiments on sharks by attempting to increase the regeneration of their brain cells. The treatments are successful, but the sharks become super-smart and, when a rogue storm frees the beasts, the researchers are faced with the monsters they created.

The concept is silly and the dialogue is hokey, but this B-movie from filmmaker Renny Harlin is a schlocky good time.

‘The Lost Boys’ – Arriving 4/1

Before the vampires of Twilight sparkled their way into the hearts of teenagers, The Lost Boys showed audiences the joys, and horrors, of being a heartthrob vampire that never matured into adulthood.

After moving to a coastal town in California with their mother, two brothers seek out new friends in the unfamiliar setting. The older brother pursues a young woman and encounters the town’s reckless youths, only to discover that these outcasts are actually vampires. In hopes of continuing his relationship with the woman, the brother is turned into a vampire, only for his younger sibling to discover the whole town is full of the bloodsuckers.

Starring Corey Haim and Corey Feldman, The Lost Boys is a defining vampire film of the ’80s which helped breathe life into the well-worn vampire subgenre.

‘Queen of the Damned’ – Arriving 4/1

Following The Lost Boys, Interview with the Vampire continued moviegoers’ interest in the vampire subgenre, with Queen of the Damned poised to offer a new perspective on the familiar fiends. A very flawed film, Queen of the Damned instead offers audiences a prime slice of 2000s horror nostalgia.

Starring R&B sensation Aaliyah (and released six months after her tragic death), the film is a loose adaptation of Anne Rice’s novel of the same name, with the vampire Lestat (Stuart Townsend) becoming the leader of a heavy metal band and challenging other vampires to reveal themselves to the world.

From the wardrobe to the musical selections to the pop culture references, Queen of the Damned might not be for everyone, but it’s worth checking out if for no other reason than a reminder of how many better vampire films have been released in the last two decades.

‘Starry Eyes’ – Leaving 4/3

Hollywood has its share of horror stories, yet none are quite as horrific as the tale that unfolds about the lengths a struggling actress will go in hopes of earning the role of a lifetime.

Sarah (Alex Essoe) is surrounded by actors and filmmakers who each earn just enough to success to brag about their accomplishments on social media while she still has to serve hot wings in a sleazy restaurant. When a legendary horror movie studio offers her a part in their new film, Sarah will be pushed to depraved lengths to secure the role, but at what cost?

This cautionary tale was helmed by Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kolsch, whose next film will be a new adaptation of Stephen King’s Pet Sematary, with this horror story enticing horror fans with what disturbing vision they’ll have for the King classic.

‘The Hallow’ – Leaving 4/5

Horror films in recent years have attempted to emulate societal horrors, with The Hallow being a throwback creature feature that both feels nostalgic and fresh.

When a conservationist moves to the Irish countryside to explore the plant life that resides in a nearby forest, he stumbles across a mysterious fungus that he’s never quite seen before, ultimately putting his entire family at risk.

A unique and horrifying tale, the film comes from filmmaker Corin Hardy who directed The Nun, which is a spinoff of The Conjuring 2, and will also be directing the upcoming remake of The Crow. Make sure to check out The Hallow to see what earned Hardy the coveted directing opportunities.