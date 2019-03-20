Must-See Horror Titles Coming to Netflix in April

As March winds to a close and with April right around the corner, Netflix has officially released all of the titles that will be added to and removed from its streaming service for the upcoming month. The service has announced many successful and well-known titles joining its library in April, like All the President’s Men, Bonnie and Clyde, and Pineapple Express. Sadly, films like Billy Madison, Casino Royale, and L.A. Confidential will depart the service when April arrives. See the full list of films arriving here and list of films leaving here. There are some choice selections for horror fans that will be both arriving on the service in April, and, unfortunately, some great titles that will no longer be available.

No matter what your tastes are, the streaming service has got you covered.

Scroll down to see our picks for the best horror coming to Netflix and remind you what to watch right now before they expire!

‘Friday the 13th’ (2009) – Arriving 4/1

The Friday the 13th franchise explored a number of scenarios depicting Jason Voorhees killing whatever was in his path, ultimately leading to the franchise instead opting to start from scratch in lieu of concocting a new scenario in which the killer could create a bloodbath. The film might not entirely recapture the magic of the original entry, but it hits all the major points of the mythology in hopes of reviving the series.

Years after a young boy drowned at a summer camp, a new group of counselors arrive at the location in hopes of renovating it for a new generation. One drawback is that the boy who presumedly had “died” has a different agenda, picking the counselors off one at a time as they engage in drugs, alcohol, and promiscuous sex.

‘Freddy vs. Jason’ – Arriving 4/1

Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees dominated the horror world throughout the ’80s, with the villains delivering audiences a combined 13 films in the decade. When the popularity of both started to subside in the ’90s, an opportunity presented itself to have the killers collide with one another on the big screen.

In hopes of inspiring fear in a new generation of teenagers, Krueger enters the dreams of Voorhees, ultimately inspiring him to embrace his violent tendencies. When Krueger realizes potential victims have begun to fear Voorhees more than himself, the two square off to prove who is the deadlier foe, once and for all.

While the film might not be the best entry in either series, it marks the final chapters in the respective series, with both franchises following up this adventures with reboots.

‘Monster House’ – Arriving 4/1

Some horror fans hope to see Netflix add the most intense and horrifying experiences imaginable, yet other subscribers are looking for ways to inspire the young and burgeoning horror fans in their lives. Luckily, the service has got both groups covered, thanks to the spooky Halloween tale Monster House.

Every kid growing up knew there was a house on their block that they shouldn’t go near, whether it was because of the people who lived there or because of urban legends of events that took place in the residence. Monster House explores that idea to its full potential, delivering a delightfully dreadful story of best friends who investigate the disappearance of their toys and peers who can’t seem to escape the clutches of the house.

‘Texas Chainsaw 3D’ – Arriving 4/1

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise has a complicated timeline, which features sequels, prequels, reboots, and prequels to reboots. With Texas Chainsaw 3D, the filmmakers opted to ignore the continuity of virtually the entire franchise and give audiences the most in-your-face experience imaginable.

Serving as a direct sequel to the original film, a woman learns that she has inherited a piece of property in Texas, which also alerts her to the fact that she was adopted. Upon arriving at her new home, she discovers some relatives that she likely wished she could have kept hidden, as her connection to a chainsaw-wielding madman puts her friends directly in his crosshairs.

‘Seven’ – Leaving 4/1

Serial killers have always played an integral part of the horror genre, as these characters would hack and slash their way through any character in front of them. With Seven, the concept of the serial killer murder mystery was completely reinvented, playing out more as a procedural drama with a sadistic narrative instead of depicting gruesome attacks.

When a new detective partners with a detective on the verge of retiring, the two stumble into a terrifying case in which a murderer is modeling his crimes after the seven deadly sins. Despite leaving an impressive body count in his wake, the murderer intentionally leaves clues, potentially confirming his wish to be caught to carry out an even more diabolical scheme.

‘Raw’ – Leaving 4/4

Going away for school the first time can be a difficult transition for anyone, made all the more complicated when you’re a vegetarian and your campus doesn’t entirely accommodate your beliefs. The more time Justine spends in veterinary school, the more she feels a hunger for flesh in ways she’s never felt before, until she ultimately realizes the only sufficient meat must come from a human.

Writer/director Julia Ducournau takes a coming-of-age story to a new level with Raw, immersing viewers in the horrors and beauty of adjusting to a new lifestyle, whether it be horrifying or just different from the norm. From the striking camerawork to the hip soundtrack to the charming performances, Raw will likely set the standard as one of the most unique cannibal films of the decade.

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ – Part 2 – Arriving 4/5

Part 2 finds Sabrina exploring her darker side, curious to learn more about her heritage, while struggling to maintain her friendships in the mortal world. Romantically, Sabrina is caught in an unholy love triangle with between sexy warlock Nicholas Scratch and salt-of-the-Earth mortal Harvey Kinkle. Meanwhile, The Dark Lord, Madame Satan, and Father Blackwood continue to conjure chaos in the Spellman household and the town of Greendale. And they aren’t the only ones trying to raise hell. Everything is in question…relationships, identity, true intentions…when the devil’s work is at hand.