New 2026 Horror Film Is Already A Must-Watch After Seeing First Teaser Image

Horror remains one of the most successful Hollywood genres, and 2026 is filled with highly-anticipated productions. The year began with the critically acclaimed 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which secured widespread praise for Nia DaCosta’s atmospheric direction even as it struggled to find the massive audience it deserved. This financial hurdle was quickly overshadowed by Sam Raimi’s glorious return in Send Help, a survival thriller that shattered the director’s personal horror records. As the theatrical calendar prepares for the arrival of massive legacy sequels such as Scream 7 and auteur-driven projects like Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride!, the competition for audience attention is higher than ever. Amidst this flurry of high-profile releases, a new contender has just appeared.

Prime Video has officially released the first teaser images for Pretty Lethal, an upcoming horror movie that promises a high-octane blend of ballet and violence. The film follows a troupe of five dancers—played by Maddie Ziegler, Lana Condor, Iris Apatow, Avantika, and Millicent Simmonds— whose journey to a prestigious national competition is interrupted when their bus breaks down in a remote forest, forcing them to seek shelter at a sinister roadside inn. The newly unveiled promotional still provides a gruesome glimpse into the nightmare waiting for them at the inn, showing the young cast covered in blood. A second image also depicts Uma Thurman as Devora Kasimer, the inn’s owner and a former ballet champion.

Pretty Lethal Could Be a Major Horror Win for Prime Video

Image courtesy of Prime Video

Announced in 2023 under the title Ballerina Overdrive, Pretty Lethal is directed by Vicky Jewson, who previously helmed the gritty survival thriller Close. The script comes from Kate Freund, who also penned the suspenseful anthology series After Midnight. In front of the cameras, the movie features the talent of Thurman, whose Hollywood career includes cult classics like Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill. The production further benefits from the actual dancing expertise of cast members like Maddie Ziegler, who trained for years at the Abby Lee Dance Company, and Lana Condor, who studied at the Joffrey Ballet and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. This background is critical because the project is produced by 87North, the company behind John Wick, teasing that the action choreography will utilize the dancers’ real-world discipline to create authentic sequences.

Pretty Lethal‘s specific blend of classical grace and predatory violence follows the successful blueprint established by the 2024 film Abigail, which captivated audiences by turning ballet into a supernatural bloodbath. Furthermore, the film aligns with a consistent cinematic trend of female-led hits where protagonists evolve into efficient killing machines when pushed to their limits—movies like Ready or Not, You’re Next, and The Hunt. If it truly embraces its wacky premise and properly taps into themes of female empowerment, Pretty Lethal can give Prime Video a genre standout.

Pretty Lethal is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on March 25th.

