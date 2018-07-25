Must-See Horror Titles Coming to Netflix in August

As July winds to a close and with August right around the corner, Netflix has officially released all of the titles that will be added to and removed from its streaming service for the upcoming month.

The service has announced many successful and well-known titles joining its library in August, like Batman Begins, Clerks, and Million Dollar Baby. Sadly, films like Adventures in Babysitting, Finding Dory, and 13 Assassins will depart the service when August arrives.

There are some choice selections for horror fans that will be both arriving on the service in August, and, unfortunately, some great titles that will no longer be available.

Scroll down to see our picks for the best horror coming to Netflix and remind you what to watch right now before they expire!

‘Chernobyl Diaries’ – Arriving 8/1

In 1986, the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant suffered a horrible accident which is considered by many to be the most dangerous nuclear event in history, resulting in multiple nearby Ukrainian towns to be completely abandoned, remaining empty to this day.

Understandably, the remains of the nearby cities have created a haunting landscape, with the found footage Chernobyl Diaries taking full advantage of the setting. A group of urban explorers head into the wasteland to experience urban decay that is unmatched anywhere else in the world, only to stumble across a variety of horrors. From real-world threats to possible supernatural presences, the site proves just as dangerous today as the night of the horrible accident.

‘Constantine’ – Arriving 8/1

Few things are as successful in the world of contemporary cinema as superhero adaptations, though this hasn’t always been the case. In 2005, demon hunter John Constantine got the big screen treatment with Keanu Reeves playing the titular character, which never shied away from putting his horrific dealings on full display.

After enduring a near-death experience, Constantine discovers he has the innate ability to see demonic entities that roam the earth and, with his suicide attempt sealing his fate of going to Hell, spends his talents trying to send as many creatures back to where they came from to get back in God’s good graces.

‘Emilie’ – Arriving 8/2

Horror movies often embrace the situation of a babysitter watching after children when horrific events begin to unfold, though, in the case of Emilie, the babysitter herself is the one instigating the more uncomfortable situations in the narrative.

When a couple is out celebrating their anniversary, “Emilie” looks after their two children, only for the babysitter to encourage reckless behavior from the children instead of attempting to control them.

Arguably the more unsettling elements of the film involve the ways in which the babysitter introduces the young children to the sexual realm which, while the scenes might not be traditionally terrifying, will leave viewers unsettled.

‘I Am A Killer’ – Arriving 8/3

Truth is often regarded as being more horrifying than most fictional tales, which a variety of Netflix true crime series have proven. Their latest series, I Am A Killer, could end up being their most disturbing series yet.

The 10-part series will chronicle multiple different murders, with those incarcerated for the crimes detailing the events that led to the unspeakable acts. The killers themselves will share what drove them to commit such atrocities while also relaying their thoughts and feelings following the events and their incarceration.

The series is sure to show an all-new side of human behavior, which will surely strike fear into the hearts of viewers.

‘No Country for Old Men’ – Arriving 8/11

Not necessarily a traditional horror film, No Country for Old Men embraces a noirish tone to explore the cat and mouse pursuit from a terrifying murderer.

When a rancher in Texas comes across the grisly scene of a drug deal gone wrong, he seizes the opportunity to take a satchel of money from among the dead bodies, thinking no one would notice the cash had vanished. Unfortunately, a ruthless killer has been hired to find the money, stopping at nothing to retrieve the massive sum.

The unsettling story won multiple accolades in the year it was released, including scoring the Academy Award for Best Picture.

‘Ghoul’ – Arriving 8/24

Streaming services and Netflix specifically have changed the ways in which movies are distributed, as the platform now allows films that don’t make their way into theaters an opportunity to be viewed by audiences. Ghoul is one of the latest films being released by Netflix, which is sure to appeal to horror fans.

A newly minted military interrogator arrives at a covert detention center to discover that some of the terrorists held there are not of this world.

Films that debut on Netflix have been a mixed bag of quality, with some of these films being far too experimental and ambitious to appeal to major studios, while others merely don’t meet the standards of what should get a wide release. We’ll find out next month which of these realms Ghoul falls under.

‘The Road’ – Leaving 8/25

Thanks in large part to the success of The Walking Dead, the concept of using a post-apocalyptic scenario to tell dramatic stories about the human condition has become a recurring theme in movies and TV. Prior to the AMC series’ debut, the adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s The Road was one of the more disturbing, and endearing, tales of a father and son at the end of the world.

Following some sort of catastrophic event dissolving human society, a father and son seek nothing more than survival as they trudge through the wilderness in hopes of getting to a warmer climate. Along the way, they encounter scavengers, outcasts, and cannibals, depicting a horrifying future in which the viewers wonder about the dangers that lurk in the hearts of man.