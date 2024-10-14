Horror movie fans with a Netflix subscription have had quite a few new options to check out this Spooky Season. Netflix originals like The Platform 2 and It’s What’s Inside have made waves on the service in the early part of the month, and a few popular horror franchises have seen entries land on Netflix over the past couple of weeks. 2018’s Halloween and A Quiet Place Part II have both been added to Netflix’s streaming roster in October, along with one of the newest films in the beloved Scream franchise.

Scream returned in 2022 with a film that was half-reboot, half-sequel, combining the original cast with a brand new roster of Woodsboro victims. Directed by Radio Silence, the first Scream film since Wes Craven’s passing was both a commercial and critical success.

As with the other films in the franchise, Scream (yes, the same name as the original movie) has a lot of dedicated fans that enjoy rewatching the film on a regular basis. It appears many of those fans have Netflix subscriptions as well.

Immediately after landing on Netflix, Scream found its way onto the streamer’s daily rotating movie charts. Sunday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Scream as the seventh most-watched movie currently on the service. As the week goes on, and Halloween inches closer, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Scream climb even higher in the ranks.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. Bad Boys: Ride or Die

“When a mysterious enemy frames their late captain for corruption, Miami cops Mike and Marcus go rogue to expose a conspiracy — and clear their own names.”

2. Lonely Planet

“Oscar winner Laura Dean stars in this sumptuous romance about a successful author whose post-breakup trip to Morocco turns into an unexpected love story.”

3. Sing

“An optimistic koala tries to save his struggling theater with a singing contest that attracts animal talent of all shapes, sizes and species.”

4. The Menendez Brothers

“Nearly 30 years after being convicted of killing their wealthy parents, Lyle and Erik Menendez candidly discuss the case in this compelling documentary.”

5. Pixels

“When aliens attack Earth in the style of old video games, the president and his childhood pals (a pack of former arcade kings) swing into action.”

6. Clifford the Big Red Dog

“After their tiny red puppy grows into a 25-foot giant, a young girl and her uncle must protect their lovable new pet from an evil genetics company.”

7. Scream (2022)

“There’s a new Ghostface in town terrorizing teens, 25 years after Woodsboro’s first killing spree — and old friends must reunite to stop the slaughter.”

8. The Garfield Movie

“An unexpected reunion with his dad catapults Garfield – and Odin – into a wild heist in this family comedy starring Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson.”

9. A Quiet Place Part II

“In this film directed by Emmy nominee John Krasinski (The Office), a grieving family uses their wit and courage in defense against deadly creatures.”

10. Trouble

“In this thrilling crime comedy, a man wrongly accused of murder escapes from prison to find the real killer.”