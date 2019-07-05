Netflix Releases Stranger Things’ Eleven and Mike’s Love Story Video

After a long wait, Stranger Things 3 finally dropped on Netflix yesterday and much of the season focused on the blossoming romance between Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard). After suffering through many trials and tribulations together and apart during the first two seasons, the couple is finally and officially boyfriend and girlfriend (much to the dismay of Jim Hopper, Eleven’s adopted dad, who is played by David Harbour). The romance between the young teens has been warming hearts since the series began, so Netflix has treated fans to a little video honoring their love (see above or click here). Good luck not shedding a tear or two!

The five-minute video highlights the couple’s best moments from the first two seasons, kicking off with the party finding Eleven in the woods. The video continues with their introduction, including the moment Mike gave her the nickname El. The video moves on to some of their best moments, including Mike’s famous, “pretty… good” line.

The video really kicks into emotional gear when they show Mike inviting El to the Snow Ball, followed by their first kiss. After Eleven’s devastating disappearance at the end of the first season, Mike spent most of Stranger Things 2 missing his young love while El watched him from afar. The two were finally reunited towards the end of season two in a wonderfully emotional moment. The video ends with the two dancing together at the Snow Ball, teasing hope for the lovebirds in season three.

If you’ve already watched Stranger Things 3, you know Mike and Eleven hit a romantic rough patch, but it’s so wonderfully “that age” that even the most hardcore Mike and El shippers will enjoy their romantic arc. If you watched the season already, hit us up in the comments and tell us what you thought about Mike and El this season.

In addition to Brown, Wolfhard, and Harbour, Stranger Things 3 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).

Stranger Things 3 is now streaming on Netflix.