Netflix Surprise Releases Blumhouse Productions’ ‘Mercy Black’

Moments after Netflix announced it had picked up the distribution rights to Blumhouse Production’s Mercy Black, the movie made its way to the streaming service. The horror flick based on stories like Slenderman and the UK Mary Bell case, Mercy Black is written and directed by Owen Egerton (Blood Fest).

It’s the latest release from Blumhouse, who’s been on a bit of a hot streak of late with Happy Death Day 2U, the Halloween reboot, and the Oscar-nominated BlacKkKlansman.

“It’s the story of a woman 15 years after she stabbed a classmate,” Egerton tells EW. “She committed this horrendous act to conjure a phantom called Mercy Black. She’s just now getting out of a mental asylum and presumably cured but she’s beginning to see all the things she never thought she’d see again. The creature becomes a viral success, even her young nephew is becoming obsessed with this Mercy Black, and she has to, perhaps for the first time ever, face what she’s done and the power of this mythical creature.”

“I’m trying to scare myself with concepts and moments, more than shock myself, but really scare myself with film situations that make me feel horribly uncomfortable,” the filmmaker continues. “It’s filled with scares and surprises and all the stuff I love in horror movies, but some of the most terrifying moments are when two people are talking and a truth comes out that’s just too hard to take.”

Mercy Black stars Daniellea Pineda, Austin Amelio, Elle LaMont, Lee Eddy, Janeane Garofalo, and Miles Emmons. It’s the third feature film from Egerton, also a novelist, behind Follow and Blood Fest.

Mercy Black is now streaming on Netflix.

