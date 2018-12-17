Netflix Claims ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ is One of the Year’s Most Binge-Watched Shows

Most television and horror fans are fully aware that The Haunting of Hill House was one of the best television series to come out of 2018. Apparently, the general public seems to agree, because the series did extremely well on Netflix.

While Netflix never releases their official numbers, Bloody Disgusting reports that the streaming service did issue a “series of fun press releases that celebrate their biggest hits.” We’re very happy to report that one of those hits was Mike Flanagan‘s The Haunting of Hill House.

In only ten episodes, Flanagan gave us everything from jump scares to touching family moments to a very fun game called, “How many ghosts can I find in this scene?”.

According to Bloody Disgusting, the list provided by Netflix is “more for fun than actual accuracy.” This is because it’s specifically a breakdown of “the highest average watch time per viewing session based on U.S. data.”

Hill House came in at number seven on the list, trailing behind the second seasons of both Making a Murderer and 13 Reasons Why. The most binged show of the year was On My Block, which IMDB describes as, “A coming-of-age story about four bright, street-savvy friends navigating their way through high school in the gritty inner city of South Central Los Angeles.”

Hill House follows five siblings as they come to terms with the literal and figurative ghosts that have followed them since the traumatic experience of living in a haunted house as children.

Most of the characters are played by two actors, one for the past and present. The cast includes Michiel Huisman and Paxton Singleton as Steven Crain, Henry Thomas and Timothy Hutton as Hugh Crain, Elizabeth Reaser and Lulu Wilson as Shirley Crain, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Julian Hilliard as Luke Crain, Kate Siegel and Mckenna Grace as Theo Crain, Victoria Pedretti and Violet McGraw as Nell Crain, and Carla Gugino as Olivia Crain.

While Flanagan has said the story of the Crains is over, his work in the wide world of horror is far from complete. His next project is Doctor Sleep, a film based on Stephen King’s The Shining sequel. The movie is set to star Ewan McGregor as Danny Torrance, who we last saw as the little boy roaming the Overlook Hotel.

Doctor Sleep will be a rare Flanagan project that doesn’t involve Kate Siegel, who also happens to be his wife. In fact, the two recently had a baby and named her after a Hill House character.

The Haunting of Hill House is currently available to stream on Netflix and Doctor Sleep is slated to hit theaters on January 24, 2020.