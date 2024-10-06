The Sequel to One of Netflix's Most Underrated Horror Movies Is Finally Streaming

The Platform hit Netflix in 2020 and quickly found itself a dedicated audience on the streaming service. The Spanish horror/thriller captivated and terrified viewers with its intense depiction of a dystopian prison system, and fans have known for quite a while now that a sequel would be coming at some point. More than four years later, that sequel has finally arrived, and it looks to make a quick impact on Netflix's movie rankings this Halloween season.

This weekend saw the debut of The Platform 2 make its debut on Netflix, bringing movie fans back to that chilling vertical prison that doubles as a social experiement. Director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia returned for this highly anticipated sequel, keeping some continuity between the two films, despite many of the main characters being different.

It didn't take long for fans to notice that The Platform 2 was finally on the platform, as it has been flying through Netflix's movie ranks. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees The Platform 2 in the second overall spot on the service, behind only the animated hit Sing.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!