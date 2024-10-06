The Sequel to One of Netflix's Most Underrated Horror Movies Is Finally Streaming
The Platform 2 is now streaming on Netflix.
The Platform hit Netflix in 2020 and quickly found itself a dedicated audience on the streaming service. The Spanish horror/thriller captivated and terrified viewers with its intense depiction of a dystopian prison system, and fans have known for quite a while now that a sequel would be coming at some point. More than four years later, that sequel has finally arrived, and it looks to make a quick impact on Netflix's movie rankings this Halloween season.
This weekend saw the debut of The Platform 2 make its debut on Netflix, bringing movie fans back to that chilling vertical prison that doubles as a social experiement. Director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia returned for this highly anticipated sequel, keeping some continuity between the two films, despite many of the main characters being different.
It didn't take long for fans to notice that The Platform 2 was finally on the platform, as it has been flying through Netflix's movie ranks. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees The Platform 2 in the second overall spot on the service, behind only the animated hit Sing.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Sing
"An optimistic koala tries to save his theater with a singing contest featuring a timid elephant, a teenage gorilla, an overworked sow and more."
2. The Platform 2
"New residents enter a brutal institution in this enigmatic dystopian film starring Milena Smit (The Snow Girl) and Hovik Keuchkerian (Money Heist)."
3. The Mechanic
"When his mentor is murdered, lone hitman Arthur Bishop trains the man's son, Steve McKenna, in the ways of the professional kill."
4. The Garfield Movie
"An unexpected reunion with his dad catapults Garfield — and Odin — into a wild heist in this family comedy starring Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson."
5. Escape Plan
"Framed and thrown into an escape-proof prison that he designed himself, structural security guard Ray must use everything he knows to break out."
6. Two Guns
"Two special agents — one Naval intelligence, one DEA — partner for an undercover sting against a drug cartel that takes a wrong turn."
7. It Chapter Two
"It's been three decades since the Losers Club battled Pennywise the clown. But this nightmare won't stay quiet... especially when it's hungry."
8. Robin Hood
"A war-weary thief masquerades as a frivolous playboy while secretly leading a revolt against the wicked Sheriff of Nottingham."
9. Jailbreak: Love on the Run
"In April 2022, a lovestruck guard and a murder suspect fled an Alabama jail together. This is the true story of their unbelievable run from the law."
10. Halloween (2018)
"A silent killer. A sole survivor. A vengeance forty years in the making. When a deranged killer escapes confinement, a town's worst fears come to life."
