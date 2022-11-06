Netflix Updates Stranger Things Profile Icons for Stranger Things Day

Today is Stranger Things Day, so Netflix is celebrating the beloved series with a huge line-up of activities planned including live fan experiences, teasing new content on social media, hosting special screenings, and rolling out limited-edition merchandise. The festivities will include Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 being shown on the big screen for the first as well as an immersive viewing of the first episode online via Roblox. We've also seen some new behind-the-scenes photos today, and now Netflix is showing off new profile icons for their site.

"Kicking off Stranger Things Day with a Netflix profile icon refresh. who are you choosing ⬇️," the official Stranger Things account tweeted. You can be any of the original kids as well as Eddie Munson, Vecna, and more. Check out the lineup below:

Will Joseph Quinn Return As Eddie Munson in Season 5 of Stranger Things?

The fifth season of Stranger Things is expected to be the show's last, and it will likely be released in 2024. All of the show's stars are expected to return, and many fans are holding out hope that Season 4 won't be the last we see of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). The character became an instant fan favorite, and Quinn has become a huge star overnight. However, Eddie was killed by demo-bats during the big showdown with Vecna. Despite the character's death, there are some fan theories floating around, including the idea that he could return as a vampire or be one of Vecna's Lieutenants. Recently, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) had a chat with Entertainment Tonight and was asked about the possibility of Eddie's return.

"I mean, it's a good fan theory," Brown said of the idea that Eddie could come back as one of Vecna's Lieutenants. She also addresses some of the major deaths in the series. "I loved Billy. I loved Dacre Montgomery, who was killed off in Season 3. I had a really good relationship with him, so for me, it was really hard to let go of that. And the same thing with Papa in this season."

Stranger Things co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear-jerker.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Ross Duffer previously told The Wrap. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

