New Alien: Romulus Clip Released

Whatever you do, don’t scream. That seems to be the approach taken by Isabela Merced’s Kay in the newest clip from 20th Century Studios’ upcoming Alien: Romulus, the first new movie in the iconic Alien franchise in seven years. In the clip, which you can check out for yourself in the video below, Kay tries to not be detected by the horrifying xenomorph and thus, escape and her best chance at survival is to keep calm and keep quiet. It’s a chilling scene that gives frightening glimpses at the creature and certainly conveys just how terrifying the situation is for those on the ship.

Alien: Romulus stars Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu. Fede Álvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Álvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

What is Alien: Romulus About?

Alien: Romulus will see a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. Álvarez has previously explained a deleted scene from James Cameron’s Aliens, which featured young colonists, inspired Romulus’ story.

“My first instinct, just to try something different that hasn’t been seen before, was to approach it form the angle of characters who are not professionals or scientists; they’re not even adults,” he said. “I liked this concept of putting people in the front seat of the story who are closer to what the audience is — not that the audience is young, more that the audience is completely virgin to the realities of space. When the characters are professionals, they know more than you do. But when they’re still in their early 20s, they don’t know how to operate the f-cking airlock.”

He continued, “All their parents probably worked on the same ship when they were kids, and that’s how they got to know each other … There’s a lot of history between them because they’re the only family they have. They truly act more like surrogate siblings; some of them even lived under the same roof. A lot of the big themes of the movie are about siblinghood and what does that mean? The Romulus of it all, and the bigger plot with Weyland-Yutani, is actually connected to that as well.”

Alien: Romulus hits theaters on August 16th.