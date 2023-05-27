This week saw horror streaming service Shudder release a brand new thriller for subscribers to watch, and it's one of their best reviewed movies in a while. Influencer, a thriller whose content can likely be surmised by its title, premiered today and its Rotten Tomatoes score is sitting at a near-perfect rating. As of this writing the movie is sitting at a 96% approval rating with over 27 reviews posted on the review aggregator. Starring Cassandra Naud, Emily Tennant, Rory J. Saper, and Sara Canning, the new film hails from director Kurtis David Harder, whose 2019 film Spiral is also available on Shudder.

RogerEbert.com rated the film three out of four stars, praising its "strong cast of committed performers" and noting how it continued to surprise them. In a B+ review, Collider said that the film "skewers how much we are really like the online identities we curate." The Los Angeles Times specifically noted the film's plot, writing that it is "taking audiences so deep inside the machinations of not-so-nice people that we're left wondering where our sympathies should lie." Even the lone "Rotten" review is mixed on the movie, with Dread Central praising the cinematography of the movie despite a 2.5 out of 5 review.

Shudder describes the movie as follows: "Influencer tells the story of Madison (Emily Tennant, "Riverdale"), a popular social media influencer who is having a lonely and uneventful trip in Thailand despite what she tells her followers on Instagram. While reflecting on her boyfriend canceling the trip, she meets CW (Cassandra Naud, "See"), a fearless and enigmatic traveler who offers to take her to some of the most Instagram-worthy locations. Together they share authentic meals and drinks with locals, discussing the differences between Madison's online presence and CW's lack of one. After showing Madison all of the amazing sights, things take a different turn when CW brings her to a surprise location -- a deserted island that is completely off the grid."

Even online, Shudder subscribers are praising the movie. Twitter user @dpm74 called it, "Very enjoyable, a twisty modern horror, certainly kept me guessing, and thus retained my interest," with @briantologist noting that it's a "Super tight thriller and looks beautiful." Maybe the last cherry on top you might need to get you interested comes from @recitetheplan, who added: "Great movie almost a perfect ending."