Shudder Announces Halfway to Halloween Slate of Programming and Specials

For some audiences, October is the time of year to dive deep into the world of horror, but as all Shudder subscribers know, the genre should be celebrated all year long. While we might be six months away from the spookiest time of the year, Shudder is releasing a variety of new specials in April to celebrate being Halfway to Halloween, with the service also debuting a number of titles to help you get into the spirit of the spooky season long before it arrives. You can learn more about all of Shudder's exciting new offerings below before they start being unveiled on April 1st.

Shudder's lineup of Halfway to Horror offerings are as follows:

Slasher: Ripper

Two-Episode Season Premiere Thursday, April 6th

Slasher: Ripper takes the Slasher franchise back in time to the late 19th century and stars Eric McCormack (Will & Grace) as Basil Garvey, a charismatic tycoon whose success is only rivaled by his ruthlessness, as he oversees a city on the cusp of a new century, and a social upheaval that will see its streets run red with blood. There's a killer stalking the mean streets, but instead of targeting the poor and downtrodden like Jack the Ripper, The Widow is meting out justice against the rich and powerful. The only person standing in the way of this killer is the newly promoted detective, Kenneth Rijkers, whose ironclad belief in justice may wind up being yet another victim of The Widow.

Kids vs. Aliens

New Film Premieres Friday, April 14th



An all-time rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing two warring siblings to band together to survive the night in this spin-off from the popular V/H/S franchise. Starring Dominic Mariche (Are You Afraid of the Dark?), Phoebe Rex (The Last Divide), and Calem MacDonald (The Umbrella Academy).



The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs Season 5

New Season Premieres on Shudder TV and AMC+ Every Friday at 9 p.m. ET beginning April 21st

On The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, Joe Bob Briggs hosts eclectic horror movie double features, expounding upon their merits, histories, and significance to genre cinema. Join Joe Bob, Darcy the Mail Girl, and the rest of The Last Drive-In crew as they ring in an all-new fifth season, which will broadcast on Shudder TV and AMC+ every Friday at 9 p.m. ET beginning April 21st, with episodes later available on demand every Sunday beginning April 23rd. For the first time ever, the season will be split into two parts, with the first five episodes kicking off in April and the final half returning in June, bringing the community-driven horror-viewing experience to the summer. The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings.

The Boulet Brothers' Halfway to Halloween TV Special

New Special Premieres Tuesday, April 25th

Hosted by modern-day horror hosts and "queens of darkness" The Boulet Brothers, The Boulet Brothers' Halfway to Halloween TV Special will be a mid-year variety show celebrating the "Halfway to Halloween" season for fans who just can't wait until October 31st to get a good dose of the dark side. Calling to mind the era of classic retro holiday variety shows, the program will be hosted from The Boulet's haunter manor set and will feature scripted skits, musical performances, and guest appearances from an impressive lineup of stars including David Dastmalchian (Dune, Suicide Squad) who co-produced the special, Kevin Smith (Clerks, Tusk), Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek), Taran Killam (SNL), Matthew Lillard (Scream film series), Jorge Garcia (Lost), Steve Agee (Peacemaker), Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, Chopping Mall), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), Katya (RuPaul's Drag Race), Derek Mears (Friday the 13th, Swamp Thing), Satanic doo-wop band Twin Temple, and Kendra Onixx, Koco Caine & Melissa Befierce (The Boulet Brothers' Dragula). Additional guests to be announced.

From Black

New Film Premieres Friday, April 28th

A young mother, crushed by guilt after the disappearance of her young son 5 years previously, is presented with a bizarre offer to learn the truth and set things right. But how far is she willing to go, and is she willing to pay the terrifying price for a chance to hold her boy again? Starring Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), Jennifer Lafleur (Nope), and John Ales (Euphoria). Directed by Thomas Marchese who also serves as writer with Jessub Flower.

New library films this month include Slumber Party Massacre (1982), Magic (1978), Don't Panic (1989), Bog (1984), Final Exam (1981), and Primal Rage (1988), along with currently available classics Halloween (1978), The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974), The Night of the Living Dead (1968), Hellraiser (1987), and many more.

Shudder's Halfway to Halloween celebration kicks off on April 1st.

