New The Dead Don’t Die Restricted Trailer Shows You How to Kill the Head

A new, restricted (red band) trailer for horror-comedy The Dead Don’t Die is now online, bringing a talented cast of actors together for a zombie movie by Jim Jarmusch, the director Dead Man and Ghost Dog. Jarmusch’s Broken Flowers and Coffee and Cigarettes collaborator Bill Murray will appear in the film, along with Star Wars franchise standout Adam Driver. Billed as “the greatest zombie cast ever disassembled,” the film will also star Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane and Tom Waits. The Dead Don’t Die is produced by Joshua Astrachan and Carter Logan. The film will be the third time Jarmusch has made a movie for Focus Features, including 2005’s Broken Flowers, which earned around $15 million and became the highest-grossing film of Jarmusch’s career.

The film’s mere existence surprised and confused a lot of people when it was announced, so it will be interesting to see how public reaction is to the completed product. “It’s a zombie movie,” Murray, who previously appeared in Zombieland, said when the movie was announced. “Jim Jarmusch has written a zombie script that’s so hilarious and it has a cast of great actors: Rosie Perez, Daniel Craig. It’s titled The Dead Don’t Die, and it shoots over the summer. But, no, I will not play a zombie.”

In spite of its title, The Dead Don’t Die is almost certainly not a remake of the 1975 film of the same name. That movie was the rare post-Night of the Living Dead zombie movie that went back ot the genre’s roots featuring Jim Moss, played by Ray Milland, as “the voodoo master of zombified slaves,” per the film’s Wikipedia entry. It actually hardly counts as a movie, as it was apparently a made-for-TV project that was meant to serve as a pilot for a prospective TV series that went nowhere. “The Dead Don’t Die. Maybe they don’t, but the show did,” joked its writer, Robert Bloch, in his autobiography.

The Dead Don’t Die will be in theaters on June 14.

