The 10 Best Weapons on The Walking Dead (Lucille Is #3)

The name of the game is survival in The Walking Dead. There are walkers around every corner, and the humans that are still around usually aren’t all that friendly. Thankfully, Rick Grimes’ police background allows him to give his group a leg up, teaching them how to use weapons and be resourceful. Most of The Walking Dead‘s characters pick up a pistol because it’s easy to use and very effective. It also pays to be familiar with a knife in the event the walkers get up close and there’s not time to grab for a gun. However, that loadout is pretty basic, and even characters who use it for years can lose a battle when it matters the most.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The need for firepower is real in the world of The Walking Dead, which is why so many characters learn to use weapons that pack a serious punch. And throughout the show’s 11 seasons, ten of them prove that they have what it takes to stand out in a crowd.

10) Sasha Williams’ Sniper Rifle

Sasha Williams goes through the wringer in The Walking Dead, losing multiple boyfriends and her brother, Tyrese. Through the pain, she learns that she’s a pretty good shot. Sasha starts using a sniper rifle in the middle seasons and uses it to defend Alexandria from walkers and Negan Smith’s forces.

9) Aaron’s Mace

Despite starting out as nothing more than a recruiter, Aaron turns into one of Alexandria’s most capable fighters. Losing his arm makes life more difficult, but he perseveres by getting a prosthetic one that he outfits with a mace attachment. During the war with the Whisperers, he uses it to kill human and zombie foes.

8) Merle Dixon’s Prosthetic Arm

Another character who loses their arm on The Walking Dead is Merle Dixon, Daryl’s brother, who Rick Grimes leaves on a roof in Atlanta. Merle finds a new home in Woodbury and gets a prosthetic arm with a knife blade on the end. He uses it time and time again to take out walkers and cause trouble for Rick’s group.

7) Carol Peletier’s Knife

While knives typically aren’t the best weapons to have in The Walking Dead, Carol Peletier at least challenges that notion. After becoming proficient with weapons, she uses a knife that has holes for her fingers. Having a better grip allows Carol to make quick work of just about anyone who gets in her way.

6) Morgan Jones’ Staff

After Rick loses his radio, Morgan Jones loses his mind waiting for him. A kind man named Eastman takes pity on him and teaches him how to live peacefully in a chaotic world. Morgan starts using a staff to take care of walkers, but he also proves it’s a great tool for knocking out troublemakers.

5) Shiva

The world of The Walking Dead gets a lot stranger when Ezekiel Sutton shows up. He acts as the ruler of the community known as the Kingdom. While it’s clear his whole attitude is a facade, Ezekiel certainly looks the part of a monarch, as he has a tiger, Shiva. The beast helps the Kingdom fight back against Negan, feasting on plenty of his men.

4) Daryl Dixon’s Crossbow

Daryl Dixon is ready for anything life throws at him. While he never explains what he did for work earlier in his life, he’s an expert marksman with his crossbow due to his love for hunting. He uses it throughout the entire show, killing the living and the dead from great distances. The only reason the crossbow isn’t the best weapon on The Walking Dead is because of how long it takes to reload.

3) Lucille

Negan knows how to make an impression, and it all starts with his choice of weapon. He walks around with a baseball bat with barbed wire wrapped around it called Lucille. The weapon bashes plenty of heads in, including Glenn Rhee’s. Whenever someone in The Walking Dead sees Lucille coming, they turn the other way.

2) Michonne’s Katana

The only character to have a cooler introduction than Negan is Michonne, who arrives with a katana in her hand and chained-up zombies behind her. Michonne’s sword is as effective as any other weapon in The Walking Dead. Its great length allows her to slice heads without getting too close, and its butt is great at knocking people out.

1) Rick Grimes’ Revolver

The Walking Dead can’t have its main character walking around with a generic pistol, so it gives him a Colt Python revolver. The massive weapon is on Rick’s hip for as long as he’s on the show and takes out plenty of bad people. While there are more effective weapons in The Walking Dead, none of them do as much damage as Rick’s revolver.

The Walking Dead is streaming on Netflix.

Which of The Walking Dead weapons on this list is your favorite? Is there another one from the show that you think deserves a spot? Let us know in the comments below!