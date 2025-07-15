The Ending of Sinners Almost Looked a Lot Different

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s fifth collaboration, Sinners, took the box office by storm back in April and quickly established itself as the defining film of 2025 so far. The past 10 days have marked the home rollout for Sinners, with the genre-defying blockbuster debuting on HBO Max and then getting its highly anticipated 4K physical release. Now that the 4K and Blu-ray options are available, fans are getting a chance to dig into the special features, which include a 30-minute documentary about the making of the film, as well as 18 minutes of deleted and extended scenes.

One of those scenes is actually a completely different version of the Sinners ending, revealing that Coogler had different plans for the film’s conclusion at one point or another. That said, you can’t exactly call this an “alternate” ending to Sinners, as the deleted scene shows off many of the same events as the ending that wound up in the final version of the film. Instead, the scene shows off a totally different take on the ending we got, cutting it in a way that changes the pace and alters the way we see all of the events play out.

If you check out the 4K disc or Blu-ray (which you can purchase here), you’ll find that the very last scene in the “Deleted Scenes” special feature shows off this original ending. In this version, Sammie returns to his father’s church during Sunday service, just as he does in the regular ending. However, once his father starts talking to him and preaching to the congregation, the action starts cutting to Smoke back at the juke joint, preparing to attack the Klan members he knows are on their way.

That editing continues throughout the entire ending, with the preacher speaking of repentance and turning away from sin providing a narration for Smoke’s complete annihilation of the racists who tried to kill him.

Eventually, when the action stops, the scenes of Sammie start changing to feature the older version of the character, portrayed by Buddy Guy, playing the blues at a club in the 1990s. It’s a cohesive vision of the different elements of the Sinners ending, pulling everything together into a single sequence.

While this is certainly an exciting way to see the final events of Sinners, Coogler definitely made the right choice when he opted for the longer version. Each one of those scenes is incredible on its own, and cutting between them so frequently almost takes away from their individual power. The original (and better) version of the ending lets everything breathe and gives all three scenes the opportunity to really hit home.

This deleted ending is still a great watch for anyone who has already seen Sinners, and it does include some additional footage of Sammie and his dad in the church. With deleted scenes and special features becoming more rare in this day and age, it’s awesome to see such a beloved movie deliver almost 20 minutes of cutting room content for fans to enjoy.

Sinners is now available to purchase on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. It can be purchased or rented digitally from Apple, Prime Video, and other on-demand retailers.