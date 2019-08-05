Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s Truth Seekers Series Picked Up By Amazon

The main stars of Edgar Wright’s “Cornetto Trilogy” are getting back together for a new project, this time taking their talents to TV screens around the world. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have teamed up for a comedy-horror series about paranormal investigators titled Truth Seekers, and the show has finally found a distribution home on Amazon Prime Video.

On Monday morning, Variety broke the news that Amazon had landed the international rights to Truth Seekers, which will begin production in September. The series follows Gus and Dave (Frost and Pegg) as they team up to uncover and film paranormal disturbances across the United Kingdom. They will “stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers, and abandoned hospitals using an array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos and share their adventures on an online channel.”

As the show goes on, and their experiences become increasingly terrifying, Gus and Dave will begin to unravel a conspiracy that poses an enormous threat to the entire human population.

Frost and Pegg developed the series with Miles Ketley. Richard Webb will produce the eight-episode series. This will be the first series from the team’s Sony-backed production company, Stolen Picture.

“Simon, Miles and I, and everyone at Stolen Picture, are incredibly happy to be making Truth Seekers with our new partners, Amazon Prime Video,” said Frost. “It’s been nothing but a joyride in seeing this mad tale of paranormal conspiracy unfold in all its understated brilliance. Amazon’s commitment and support of the show, and of original programming generally, showed us that we couldn’t be collaborating with a bigger or better team.”

“Nick and I are delighted that Truth Seekers has found a home with Amazon Prime Video,” added Pegg. “We’re looking forward to working closely with them and creating something very special. These are truly exciting times for television, and I can’t think of a better partner than Amazon to accompany us on a return to the smaller screen.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Simon, Nick and the entire team at Stolen Picture to make what is set to be the next thrilling Amazon Original series for Prime Video made by leading British talent,” said Georgia Brown, director of European Amazon Original Series.

Are you looking forward to the new series from Nick Frost and Simon Pegg? Let us know in the comments!