Night of the Animated Dead Recreates a Classic in New Images

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released some new images from the upcoming Night of the Animated Dead, a fully animated remake of George A. Romero’s classic horror movie, and they offer a glimpse into how the new film will recreate iconic shots from the film itself. The new version of the story, previously remade a few times already, features all-star voice cast including Katharine Isabelle (Ginger Snaps) as Barbara, Dulé Hill (Psych) as Ben, Josh Duhamel as Harry Cooper, James Roday Rodriguez (also Psych) as Tom, Katee Sackhoff as Judy, Will Sasso as Sheriff McClelland, Jimmi Simpson as Johnny and Nancy Travis as Helen Cooper.

In the film, siblings Barbara and Johnny visit their father’s grave in a remote cemetery in Pennsylvania when they are suddenly set upon by zombies. Barbara flees and takes refuge in an abandoned farmhouse along with stranded motorist Ben and four local survivors found hiding in the cellar. Together, the group must fight to stay alive against the oncoming horde of zombies while also confronting their own fears and prejudices. Night of the Animated Dead will debut on digital platforms on Tuesday, September 21 and on Blu-ray Combo Pack & DVD on October 5.

Executive Producers are Richard Potter (Diciembres), Thomas DeFeo (The Seventh Day) and Jamie Elliott (Fighting with My Family). Producers are Ralph E. Portillo, p.g.a. (Buddy Games), Robert Feldman, p.g.a. (Dr. Shroud) and Kevin Kasha (I Spit on Your Grave). Animation services were provided by Demente Animation Studio. The original Night of the Living Dead was written by George A. Romero (Dawn of the Dead, Day of the Dead) and John Russo (The Majorettes, Santa Claws). Night of the Animated Dead was produced by Michael J. Luisi, p.g.a. (The Call, Oculus) and directed by Jason Axinn (To Your Last Death).

BLU-RAY AND DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

● Making of the Animated Dead – Join director Jason Axinn & Producer Michael Luisi as they regale fans with the careful process of honoring the iconic classic with their vision for an animated remake, including scene breakdowns and booth recordings with the cast!

Night of the Living Dead, despite being released in 1968, has tragically already fallen into the public domain which allows anyone to remake or reinterpret the film in anyway they choose. The first remake came in 1990 with special effects artist Tom Savini sitting in the director’s chair and Romero himself involved with the production, and updating his story by penning the script. A 2006 remake Night of the Living Dead 3D would debut later, bringing about a prequel of its own Night of the Living Dead 3D: Re-Animation. Even animated adaptations of the story have been produced before with Night of the Living Dead: Darkest Dawn being released in 2015.