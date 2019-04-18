Scream Factory Unveils ‘Night of the Creeps’ Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Special Features

In 2008, Netflix debuted the option for a fraction of their movie and TV show library to be streamed instantly into homes, effectively revolutionizing the ways in which we consume media. A decade later, there are dozens of streaming services that offer on-demand entertainment, which includes content crafted exclusively for respective services. One service, Shudder, even specializes in genre cinema, delivering audiences hundreds of horror titles to stream instantly. Despite this trend towards streaming services, some fans still prefer physical releases, as these collections often include special features that aren’t available online. Distributor Scream Factory has revealed the impressive details of an upcoming home video release of Night of the Creeps, which hits shelves on May 28th.

Thrill me! When an alien experiment goes awry, it crashes to Earth in 1959 and infects a young college student. Twenty-seven years later, his cryogenically frozen body is thawed out by fraternity pledges … and the campus is quickly overrun by alien creatures whose victims turn into zombies! Fred Dekker’s thoroughly enjoyable throwback chiller deftly mixes all sorts of genres while simultaneously having fun with them (the college and all the leading characters are named after famous horror movie directors).

An Exclusive Limited Edition contains:

Night of the Creeps [Collector’s Edition] 2-disc Blu-ray (with slipcover)

An exclusive, limited edition 8″ tall Detective Ray Cameron action figure by NECA

A second slipcover — made exclusively for this promotion — featuring new artwork from artist Devon Whitehead

An exclusive, limited edition 18″ x 24″ rolled poster — made exclusively for this promotion — of the newly-designed art from artist Devon Whitehead (this will ship rolled, in a poster tube)

DISC ONE: THEATRICAL VERSION

Thrill Me!: The Making Of Night Of The Creeps – A Five-Part Documentary On The Making Of The Film Featuring Interviews With Writer/Director Fred Dekker, Actors Tom Atkins, Jason Lively, Steve Marshall, Jill Whitlow, Producer Charles Gordon, And More

Tom Atkins: Man Of Action – A Look At The Actor’s Career

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

DISC TWO: DIRECTOR’S CUT

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – A Look At The Film’s Locations Today With Host Sean Clark, Director Fred Dekker And Actor Jason Lively

Real Good Plan – An Interview With Actor Jason Lively

The Bradster – An Interview With Actor Alan Kayser

I Vote For That One – An Interview With Actor Ken Heron

Worst Coroner Ever – An Interview With Actor Vic Polizos

Answering The Door – An Interview With Actress Suzanne Snyder

Final Cut – An Interview With Editor Michael N. Knue

Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Fred Dekker

Audio Commentary With Actors Tom Atkins, Jason Lively, Steve Marshall And Jill Whitlow

You can head to Scream Factory’s site to grab your copy before it hits shelves on May 28th.

