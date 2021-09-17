Nightbooks Star Krysten Ritter Shares Her Ideas for a Sequel

Former Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter made her return to Netflix on Wednesday with the debut of her hew family horror movie, Nightbooks. Ritter plays a witch named Natacha in the film, who kidnaps children and keeps them locked in her mysterious, inescapable apartment, forcing them to write her scary stories on a nightly basis. Between its horror themes and all-ages tone, Nightbooks will likely find quite a few fans on Netflix, and there will undoubtedly be some people wondering if a sequel is in store.

Netflix hasn’t announced anything about a follow-up to Nightbooks, but the film’s star is all-in on the idea of coming back. ComicBook.com recently spoke to Ritter about her over-the-top turn as Natacha and she is hoping to run things back with a second movie sometime in the future.

“I know that there is another book so hopefully we will get to do it again,” Ritter told us. “You never know, but I would love to see what Natacha is up to when she goes out in the day. Where is she going? I think there’s a lot more fun to be had with her.”

A big reason why Ritter wants to return for another go-round as Natacha is that she just had an absolute blast playing the witch in the first Nightbooks film.

“I had an absolute blast playing this character” Ritter said. “I worked with my acting teacher on it, I spent a lot of time just figuring out ways to make her as unexpected as possible. So in one moment she’s silly and sort of enjoying traumatizing these kids in the next minute. She’s truly terrifying and the next minute she’s just lovely. She enjoys the way she looks and enjoys her magic and it was just a blast. And getting to have fun with all of that crazy hair and makeup and looks and the costumes. I would say this is for sure one of my all-time favorite characters that I’ve ever had the privilege of playing.”

Nightbooks is based on J.A. White’s book of the same name. As Ritter said, there is already a sequel to the book, so any potential sequel has a built-in roadmap whenever it gets the green light.

You can watch the full interview with Krysten Ritter in the video at the top of the page.