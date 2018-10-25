‘The Goldbergs’ Creator Pleads With New Line Cinema for a New ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ Movie

This week’s episode of The Goldbergs fulfilled many horror fans’ fantasies by bringing back Robert Englund’s Freddy Krueger, and it sounds like the show’s creator is willing to do one better.

During Wednesday’s (somewhat tumultuous) airing of The Goldbergs‘ Halloween episode, Adam Goldberg tweeted that he hopes New Line Cinema decided to bring back the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. As Goldberg explains in his tweet, the recent success of the Halloween reboot, and the fact that Englund is more willing to return to the role after his Goldbergs cameo, make it an easy decision.

Dear @newlinecinema, if the new Halloween movie showed us anything this weekend… it’s that the world NEEDS horror movie villains. Robert said he’d never be Freddy again, but had so much fun when we shot he’s now open to it. I did my job, now you do yours! #TheGoldbergs //t.co/MnN1Uthk60 — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) October 25, 2018

While Englund has previously said that he wouldn’t be up to play Freddy Krueger again, he has since changed his tune a little bit.

“I think they want to reboot the franchise, but they’re gonna need a new actor,” Englund shared in a recent interview. “They’re gonna need a new actor to play Freddy because they’re gonna have to do eight of them. I might have one left in me… but yeah.”

Granted, it’s anyone’s guess exactly how New Line will handle the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, but it’s hard to deny that fans have enjoyed seeing Englund put on the red sweater again. And as it turns out, the actor already has a pretty creative idea in place for how he would give the series a new twist.

“If I had an Eli Roth budget I would have cast different actors to play Freddy for every potential victim,” Englund said earlier this year. “Because Freddy is only alive in the imagination of his future victim. They would talk about it at a slumber party or in a locker room at school, or on the bus going home. All we know about this Fred Krueger is he wears a hat, wears a red and green striped sweater and has a clawed hand. That’s the specifics.”

“So it could be a red and green cardigan for one Freddy. It could be an old tattered baseball cap for another Freddy. Freddy could be tall, he could be short, he could be overweight, he could be muscular,” he said. “Every one of the victims could have a different Freddy they imagined. And you could haunt them with that Freddy.”

“And then at the end, it would be the ultimate victim and we see Freddy peel [his face] open and maybe it’s yours truly revealed,” Englund teased. “And it’s the essence of Freddy.”

Do you want to see Englund return to another Nightmare on Elm Street film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.