SYFY Airing ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ Marathon on July 4th

For American citizens, the 4th of July often marks an opportunity to celebrate the nation’s freedom, typically by attending cookouts with family and friends that culminate in fireworks displays. Outside temperatures are also known to soar in the first week of July, making many people shut themselves inside to enjoy air conditioning. For those of you who prefer staying indoors, SYFY will be airing a marathon of A Nightmare on Elm Street films.

The programming schedule is as follows:

6:30 am ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street

8:30 am ET – Freddy’s Revenge: A Nightmare on Elm Street 2

10:30 am ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

12:30 pm ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: Dream Master

2:30 pm ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: Dream Child

4:30 pm ET – A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

While this marathon might excite some genre fans, others might be disappointed that the cable network is bucking a trend SYFY had established for the holiday.

Beginning in 2011, SYFY would annually broadcast a Twilight Zone marathon, an event which fans would regularly look forward to. The news isn’t an entire disappointment, as the network has begun airing blocks of Twilight Zone episodes every Monday morning, offering audiences weeks of enjoyment of the Rod Serling series. Additionally, the Decades network will be hosting a Twilight Zone marathon on July 4th, broadcasting 46 of your favorite episodes.

If summer-themed horror movies are more up your alley, AMC will be airing Jaws, Jaws 2, and Jaws 3 beginning at 11:30 am ET.

Sadly, revisiting former entries in the Nightmare on Elm Street series is all fans can settle for in the foreseeable future, as there is no word on the future of the series following the critically and financially disappointing remake in 2010.

One factor in the film’s lackluster reception was the absence of Robert Englund, who appeared in all films in the original series. According to the actor, if a studio wants to succeed at bringing the concept back to life, potential filmmakers will have to take an ambitious approach.

“It all comes down to the script, and I hope they don’t remake the original again,” Englund advised ComicBook.com about how to revive the series. “I hope they jump forward after the Jackie Earle Haley one. Maybe do part two, or maybe go and combine part three and four. God, I hope they don’t remake part one again. I don’t think that’s a good idea.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of the A Nightmare on Elm Street series.

[H/T SYFY]