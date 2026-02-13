An Overlooked 2025 Horror Gem Just Arrived on Shudder

2025 was a great year for horror, defined by releases like Sinners, 28 Years Later, and Weapons, but the genre also saw a fair share of hidden gems. From the inventive mockumentary Strange Harvest to the psychological horror of Rabbit Trap, some movies flew under the radar for one reason or another. One such 2025 horror hidden gem now has the chance of getting the recognition it deserves after it started streaming on Shudder.

A year after premiering at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival, the horror thriller Honey Bunch is finally making its streaming debut on Shudder on February 13th. The movie reunited Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli five years after their intense horror drama Violation for a chilling story about a woman who begins to experience strange occurrences while undergoing experimental treatments for memory loss. The movie earned rave reviews from critics as it screened at film festivals throughout the year, but the lack of a theatrical release (it did release in Canadian theaters in January) made it one of the most underrated horror movies of 2025, but it definitely deserves your attention.

Honey Bunch Is a Darkly Comedic Psychological Horror-Thriller

You probably haven’t heard of Honey Bunch, but if critic consensus is enough, then it’s the next horror movie that should be on your watchlist. Honey Bunch holds a high 87% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and ComicBook’s own Marco Vito Oddo gave the movie a 3.5 out of 5. The movie is the perfect streaming option for those who enjoy moody horror-thrillers like A Cure for Wellness or The Wicker Man or just generally like slow-burn, atmospheric, off-the-beaten-trail indie films. One of the more bizarre horror entries of the year, the movie perfectly blends 1970s gothic horror, sci-fi, romance, and black comedy to create a movie that feels like an intimate nightmare.

In Honey Bunch, what begins as a grounded story about a married couple undergoing experimental therapy quickly descends into a disturbing, surreal exploration of the extremes of a codependent relationship and bodily autonomy as the lines between care and manipulation become blurred. The movie keeps viewers on their toes with its shape-shifting narrative that leaves you uncertain of whether you are witnessing memories, hallucinations, or reality. Honey Bunch also nails its 1970s aesthetic and oppressive atmosphere with a dreamlike, yet nightmare-inducing, environment and a great score. The movie also features some truly unnerving practical effects.

