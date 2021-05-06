Elijah Wood's Ted Bundy Film No Man of God Getting August Release

✖

Regardless of how many horrific crimes they have committed, people still find themselves endlessly fascinated by serial killers, with the upcoming film No Man of God exploring the relationship between serial killer Ted Bundy and FBI Agent Bill Hagmaier. RLJE Films has secured the rights to distribute the film, as they plan to unveil it in theaters this August. This marks only one of the most recent explorations of Bundy, as Zac Efron previously starred in a biopic about the killer, as well as Netflix's Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes chronicling his crimes. Stay tuned for details on the release of No Man of God before it lands in theaters this August.

“No Man of God explores FBI agent Bill Hagmaier’s actual interrogation of Ted Bundy,” Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer at RLJE Films, shared in a statement. “A story that has never been told, No Man of God brings a new and revealing perspective to the Ted Bundy story.”

Directed by Amber Sealey (No Light and No Land Anywhere), No Man of God stars Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy), Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Aleksa Palladino (The Irishman), and Robert Patrick (Terminator 2) and was written by Kit Lesser.

"No Man of God explores a familiar subject through a different lens. Through the brilliant direction of Amber Sealey, the film poses challenging questions about the dangers of our obsession with serial killers like Bundy,” Company X/SpectreVision CEO Lisa Whalen added. “RLJE Films immediately recognized what was special about this film. We're thrilled to be working with them again."

In 1980, Ted Bundy was sentenced to death by electrocution. In the years that followed, he agreed to disclose the details of his crimes, but only to one man. No Man of God is based on the true story of the strange and complicated relationship that developed between FBI agent Bill Hagmaier (Wood) and an incarcerated Ted Bundy (Kirby) in the years leading to Bundy's execution.

The film was produced by Wood, Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen, and Kim Sherman. Ward and Jess De Leo of RLJE Films negotiated the deal with Whalen and Stacy Jorgensen on behalf of Company X / SpectreVision and the filmmakers.

Stay tuned for updates on No Man of God before it hits theaters in August.

Are you interested in the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!