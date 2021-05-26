On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Journey Gets Digital Release Date

Earlier this year, documentary filmmaker Seth Breedlove announced that his production company Small Town Monsters would be heading to an unexpected location in hopes of uncovering evidence of Bigfoot, with his exploits being chronicled for On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Journey, which fans can check out on VOD on June 8th. While the Pacific Northwest might be considered the hotbed of Sasquatch activity, the dense forests of upstate New York offer just as many opportunities for the beast to be able to evade capture, as Breedlove and his team investigate reports of sightings. Check out On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Journey when it hits VOD on June 8th.

Per press release, "Breedlove and his handpicked crew of adventurers and investigators headed to the Adirondacks of upstate New York for an intensive, adventure-filled week searching for Sasquatch. The team documented the trip, which included multiple days and nights in the forests around upstate New York and Western Massachusetts. Their trip was spent with Bigfoot researchers like Steve Kulls (Monsterquest) and Paul Bartholomew (Finding Bigfoot, Beast of Whitehall) who led them on the search for their quarry."

"On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Journey is just one chapter in the ever-expanding 'On the Trail of…' line from the indie production house Small Town Monsters. On the Trail of UFOs: Dark Sky, (a followup to 2020’s Amazon best-selling series, On the Trail of UFOs) made its bow this spring, with a second On the Trail of Bigfoot film titled 'The Discovery' to haunt audiences later this year. Two Small Town Monsters miniseries are also premiering in 2021: On the Trail of Hauntings and On the Trail of the Lake Michigan Mothman.

"The Journey is directed and edited by Seth Breedlove, who produced alongside Adrienne Breedlove, and features animations and illustrations by a host of incredible artists. The Journey also presents enough fascinating evidence to make even the most ardent skeptic take a second glance. On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Journey takes a deep look into the subject of Bigfoot but also what spurs people to spend their lives searching for a creature that many believe doesn’t exist. Along the way, they made a stop in Whitehall, NY, home to an incident involving multiple members of law enforcement claiming to see a Bigfoot in a field off a rural road. The crew had multiple unusual experiences during their various night investigations near Lake George, Whitehall, and Western Massachusetts. The Journey unveils some of that evidence."

