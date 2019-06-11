Original Georgie Actor Returns for IT Fan Film

Legendary horror magazine Fangoria has released Georgie, a new, fan-produced short film created as a direct sequel to the 1990 TV miniseries based on Stephen King’s IT. And in it? Actor Tony Dakota, who played the titular role of Georgie Denbrough in the 1990 series, returns in the role. Joining him is Ben Heller, who played the younger Stanley Uris in the 1990 miniseries. If you have read the story, you know that neither one of the two characters make it through to the end, with one exiting this world significantly younger than the other but both out of the miniseries by about the halfway mark.

That seems likely to be a big hint as to where Georgie, from the producer of Pennywise: The Story of IT and director Ryan Grulich. The original two-part, three-hour TV miniseries featured Tim Curry as Pennywise and a who’s who of ’80s actors including Richard Thomas, John Ritter, Annette O’Toole, Harry Anderson, Jonathan Brandis, and Seth Green.

“Collaborating with Tony Dakota on this fever dream story was surreal and very rewarding,” producer John Campopiano told Bloody Disgusting. “Our West Coast crew who helped make this idea a reality were all top notch. I think that fans of IT and Stephen King will find something inside the tiny universe we’ve created that will satisfy their darkest cravings. That’s the hope, anyway!”

“Georgie is an intentionally disorienting film, and the production was no different,” Grulich added. “The most intense short film I’ve worked on. We were graced with a very special cast, a highly capable and dedicated crew and backers who believed we could execute a unique reimagining of a cherished American story.”