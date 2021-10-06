Orphan: First Kill Gets Official Rating

12 years after Isabelle Fuhrman introduced the world to the terrifying Ester in Orphan, the actor is returning to the role in Orphan: First Kill. While the horror movie does not yet have an official release date, it has been given an official rating. Just like its predecessor, the movie will get an R-rating. According to Bloody Disgusting, the movie is rated R for "Bloody violence, language, and brief sexual content." That means First Kill might be a little gorier than the first movie, which recieved its rating for "Disturbing violent content, some sexuality, and language."

Fuhrman recently detailed to Collider that the prequel is "definitely not what I think most people will expect, which I think is really exciting and what really drew me to even coming back to play that role. And also, what I think is most exciting about it is it's something that's never been done cinematically. There's never been an adult actress who reprised a role she played as child. And that was exceptionally difficult and really fun to do, because when I was a kid and I played Esther, I was constantly playing a 33-year-old hiding herself as a kid while I was also 10, and this time, it was like, 'Here's a little weight off my shoulders,' since I just have to pretend I'm 10 because I'm already an adult."

Orphan: First Kill was helmed by William Bent Bell (The Boy) from a script written by David Coggeshall (Scream: The TV Series). In addition to Fuhrman, the movie will also star Julia Stiles, who told Collider she was "floored" by how they made it work.

"The working title was Esther, which I really liked, which is the name of the girl. What's remarkable is that Isabelle Fuhrman, who played the little girl in the original Orphan, now reprises her role as the same girl, same age, even though Isabelle's older now. ... But I just went and did ADR ... and I was floored. Because they didn't use CGI. The tricks that they did with the camera and different perspective tricks that they had, plus her costume and prosthetics and all that, she looks like a child. And her performance is stunning, because she embodies a child too in the way that she talks and the way she walks," Stiles shared.

Orphan: First Kill does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming horror movie.