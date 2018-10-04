Robert Kirkman’s ‘Outcast’ Ending With Issue #48

Robert Kirkman’s Outcast will be coming to an end with issue #48, which serves as the culmination of a 12-issue arc.

Per press release, “Robert Kirkman took to the stage today at New York Comic Con to announce the series’ final story arc of his co-created horror series with Paul Azaceta, Outcast by Kirkman and Azaceta. The final arc will kick off in December with issue #37.

“The final arc will build to a crescendo of plot twists over the course of twelve issues and end on issue #48 will the long-planned ending to the psychological horror series first launched in 2014 to critical acclaim.

“‘It’s been a long road getting here–but I’ve said since the beginning Outcast was the first series I started where I had the ending planned before we began,’ said Kirkman. ‘We’ve been building to what’s coming since the very first issue and it’s great to finally be at the point where we can tell this final epic storyline! Working with Paul has been an absolute thrill and I’m extremely proud of what we’ve done together over what will be a five-year journey.’

“Outcast by Kirkman and Azaceta follows Kyle Barnes, a young man who has been plagued by demonic possession all his life and now he needs answers. Unfortunately, what he uncovers along the way could bring about the end of life on Earth as we know it.”

This isn’t the only bad news that Outcast fans have heard this week, as Cinemax announced it was ending the TV series adaptation after only two seasons. Don’t get too sad for Kirkman, as his The Walking Dead is not only one of the most popular comic book series but also an immensely successful TV franchise, spawning spin-offs and regularly shattering viewership records.

As compared to his zombie series, Kirkman previously detailed what made the concept of Outcast so horrifying.

“Horror is always the most scary when it’s the most real.” Kirkman said back in 2014. “And this is a very personal subject matter to a lot of people. It’s something that I think a vast majority of our population actually believes to be a real phenomenon that’s taking place and that makes these things that much scarier and that much cooler. I think that it’s definitely a realm of horror fiction that deserves to be explored and can definitely be explored in a myriad of ways and still be exciting and engaging and new.”

The series’ final arc kicks off in December.

