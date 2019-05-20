‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ Casts Brent Spiner, Amy Madigan, Lin Shaye

Penny Dreadful follow-up City of Angels has added three more to its cast. Brent Spiner (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Amy Madigan (Gone Baby Gone), and Lin Shaye (There’s Something About Mary) will have recurring roles on the new Showtime series, according to Deadline. The series comes from Penny Dreadful creator, writer, and executive producer Josh Logan.

City of Angels is a spiritual sequel to Penny Dreadful. Where Penny Dreadful was set in Victorian London, City of Angels will take place in Los Angeles circa 1938, during a time full of political and social tension. The new series will feature new characters, a new storyline, and new themes, but will still be set in the same universe as the original.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels begins with a murder that shocks the city. Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) is on the case and soon finds himself caught up in a story steeped in the history of Los Angeles that touches on the building of the first freeways in the city and its ties to traditional Mexican-American folklore, to the Third Reich’s spy efforts in the city and the advent of radio evangelism.

Spiner is set to play Capt. Ned Vanderhoff, Precinct Captain at the Hollenbeck police station in Boyle Heights. He’s the boss of both Vega and Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane). He’s a veteran police officer who’s dealing with a lot of pressure as he tries to maintain order in a quickly-changing city.

Madigan plays Miss Adelaide Finnister, mother of radio evangelist Sister Molly (Kerry Bishé). Adelaide handles the church’s finances and oversees its growing power and reach in the city.

Shaye will play Dottie Minter, a friend and ally to Michener who’s dedicated to stemming the efforts of the Third Reich in Los Angeles.

The series also stars Natalie Dormer, Adriana Barraza, Jessica Garza, and Johnathan Nieves.

Logan is the creator, writer and executive producer of the series. Michael Aguilar will also executive produce, with the Penny Dreadful EPs Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris of Neal Street Productions. Logan’s Desert Wolf Productions is producing. James Bagley will be co-executive producer. Paco Cabezas is directing multiple episodes. Production is expected to begin later this year.

Spiner is best known for playing Lt. Commander Data in Star Trek: The Next Generation and its follow-up films. Spiner’s other roles include appearances in Outcast, Blunt Talk, Independence Day: Resurgence, Ray Donovan, and Warehouse 13.

Madigan was nominated for an Oscar and an Emmy for her roles in Twice in a Lifetime and Roe v. Wade, respectively. She was also nominated three times for a Golden Globe, and won for Roe v. Wade.

Shaye is best known for playing Magda in There’s Something About Mary. Her other credits include A Nightmare on Elm Street, Critters, Insidious, Dead End and Amityville: A New Generation.

Are you excited about Penny Dreadful: City of Angels? Let us know in the comments.