‘Penny Dreadful’ Sequel Series ‘City of Angels’ Announced

Showtime’s Penny Dreadful ran for three seasons and, despite becoming a lesser-seen favorite TV series in horror communities, was unceremoniously cancelled when its ratings failed to meet expectations. A follow-up series, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, has been announced, which will head into production next year.

Variety describes the new series as being “set in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with Mexican-American folklore and social tension. Rooted in the conflict between characters connected to the deity Santa Muerte and others allied with the Devil, the new series will explore a mix of the supernatural and the reality of the time period.”

No original cast members are confirmed to return at this time.

John Logan, creator, writer, and executive producer of the original series,will return in the same capacities on this sequel series.

“We were so thrilled when John Logan came to us with this wildly original take on the Penny Dreadful mythology that explores both the human spirit and the spirit world here in California,” Gary Levine, president of programming for Showtime, shared in a statement. “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels promises to be an extraordinary saga of familial love set against the terrifying monsters that are around us and within us.”

The original series might not have been a smashing success, though it did score a slew of Emmy Award nominations and earned Eva Green a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress in a Television Drama Series. Penny Dreadful incorporated a number of iconic monsters from gothic fiction, including Van Helsing, Dracula, and Frankenstein’s Monster.

This new series might be changing its location and jumping forward a few decades, but it’s sure to deliver the signature frights and drama that made Penny Dreadful connect with fans.

“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels will have a social consciousness and historical awareness that we chose not to explore in the Penny Dreadful London storylines,” Logan detailed. “We will now be grappling with specific historical and real-world political, religious, social and racial issues. In 1938, Los Angeles was facing some hard questions about its future and its soul. Our characters must do the same. There are no easy answers. There are only powerful questions and arresting moral challenges. As always in the world of Penny Dreadful, there are no heroes or villains in this world, only protagonists and antagonists; complicated and conflicted characters living on the fulcrum of moral choice.”

