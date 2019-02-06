‘Pet Sematary’ Launches Countdown to New Trailer

A new trailer for Pet Sematary is on the way and, to honor the occasion, Paramount Pictures has launched an official countdown to the trailer’s premiere on their YouTube channel. Check out the countdown video above and see the film when it lands in theaters on April 5th.

Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

The novel was previously adapted into a film in 1989, with this new approach reviving the story’s terrors for a new generation. In 2017, a new adaptation of King’s IT landed in theaters, despite a previous adaptation arriving in 1990, which went on to take in more than $700 million worldwide. The effectiveness of putting a new spin on a familiar tale is something Pet Sematary‘s producers hope to replicate.

“Pet Sematary is a story that shakes you to the core,” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura shared with Fandango. “Following the tense and emotional plight of this family will take audiences on a suspenseful, thrilling ride that will keep them on the edge of their seat. It’s a haunting psychological horror story and watching horror is a communal experience — in a theatre, each audience member can sense the other’s terror, which heightens the experience.”

For the past 40 years, King has been a seminal voice in the horror genre, thanks to not just his stories, but the various live-action interpretations of those materials. One reason these tales are so effective is that they are all rooted in human emotion, with the difficulties of saying goodbye to a loved one being the motivating factor in Pet Sematary.

“I’m a big fan of psychological horror and am excited for audiences to see our fresh take on Stephen King‘s classic novel,” Di Bonaventura added. “Our directors, Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer, have brought their passion for the source material along with their innovative vision to the script resulting in a powerful, dark, and terrifying modern reincarnation of Pet Sematary.”

Stay tuned for details on Pet Sematary, which lands in theaters on April 5th.

