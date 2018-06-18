Stephen King’s ‘Pet Sematary’ Celebrates Filming Start With New Photo

The latest Stephen King project is officially on the way, with Pet Sematary adaptation directors Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kolsch taking to social media to share a photo from the first day of shooting. Jason Clarke, John Lithgow, and Amy Seimetz will star in the film.

Widmyer shared the photo of the directing duo with the caption, “Day one.” Sadly, the above photo doesn’t offer any glimpses of what we can expect from the film, leading audiences to patiently await details about the production.

In Stephen King’s original novel, a family moves to a small town in Maine and discovers a pet cemetery across the street, with a local resident claiming that animals buried nearby have been known to come back to life. Following a tragic accident in which a toddler dies, the father buries his son at this supernatural location in hopes of his little boy returning to the family.

King’s stories have become a popular subject for adaptation in recent years, with last year’s IT becoming a breakout hit as it went on to earn more than $700 million worldwide. One factor that made that adaptation unique is that the original story had previously gotten a live-action adaptation in 1990. This proved that revisiting some of King’s popular works to update them for new audiences could prove successful.

Previously, Pet Sematary was adapted into a film in 1989.

The writer of this new adaptation, Jeff Buhler, recently made a bold claim about the upcoming film and how it will compare to other King adaptations.

“I will say this, if you love the book, you’ll love this movie,” Buhler shared with Dread Central. “Dennis and Kevin are both such visionaries in terms of how they’ve approached it, from not only a horror standpoint but also a character standpoint, and it’s been really gratifying to work with those guys. I think we’re on track to it make one of the scariest Stephen King adaptations ever! That’s our goal anyway.”

Widmyer and Kolsch previously delivered audiences the cult-themed Starry Eyes and directed the most recent season of Scream: The TV Series.

Check out Pet Sematary when it hits theaters on April 5, 2019. The third season of Scream: The TV Series was reportedly set to premiere earlier this year, though there is no official season premiere date.

