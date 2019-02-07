Horror

Stephen King Fans React to ‘Pet Sematary’ Twist

An all-new trailer for this year’s adaptation of Stephen King‘s Pet Sematary has debuted and revealed a slight tweak to the film’s narrative. Reactions to this tweak have been mixed, so before you scroll any further, if you don’t want any details about the film “spoiled,” then this is your chance to turn away.

In the original novel and 1989 movie adaptation, toddler Gage Creed is hit by a truck and, stricken by grief, his father buries him in sacred ground that leads to his child coming back to life. However, when Gage comes back, he’s not the child he was before he died, instead becoming a violent husk of his former self.

As confirmed by the new trailer, instead of Gage being killed, it is his older sister Ellie who dies and is resurrected, with the film offering a new take on the concept. While some fans appreciate the new approach, others were disappointed that we wouldn’t see a murderous toddler, in addition to some fans growing disappointed that this narrative twist was confirmed in the trailer instead of revealed in the film itself.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the new Pet Sematary trailer before the film hits theaters on April 5th!

