Stephen King Fans React to ‘Pet Sematary’ Twist

An all-new trailer for this year’s adaptation of Stephen King‘s Pet Sematary has debuted and revealed a slight tweak to the film’s narrative. Reactions to this tweak have been mixed, so before you scroll any further, if you don’t want any details about the film “spoiled,” then this is your chance to turn away.

In the original novel and 1989 movie adaptation, toddler Gage Creed is hit by a truck and, stricken by grief, his father buries him in sacred ground that leads to his child coming back to life. However, when Gage comes back, he’s not the child he was before he died, instead becoming a violent husk of his former self.

As confirmed by the new trailer, instead of Gage being killed, it is his older sister Ellie who dies and is resurrected, with the film offering a new take on the concept. While some fans appreciate the new approach, others were disappointed that we wouldn’t see a murderous toddler, in addition to some fans growing disappointed that this narrative twist was confirmed in the trailer instead of revealed in the film itself.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the new Pet Sematary trailer before the film hits theaters on April 5th!

Still Looking Forward to It

Today’s new PET SEMATARY trailer is rad as Hell, but it gives away the film’s unexpected twist.



Today’s new PET SEMATARY poster is rad as Hell, but it basically gives away the film’s unexpected twist.



In related news, I am looking forward to the new PET SEMATARY. — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) February 7, 2019

Hope I’m Not Alone

Okay I am very very disappointed in the pet sematary trailer and plot twist pls tell me everyone else feels the same — rachel louise ?✨ (@kyvbey) February 7, 2019

Would Have Been a Good Surprise

I really think it’s a huge mistake to reveal the twist that they revealed the Pet Sematary I’m still going to watch it because it looks outstanding but that twist would have been a good surprise to see. — Curtis Wakanda’s A. Endgame Grief?counsel (@Currtis25Harr) February 7, 2019

Very Hesitant

Wow, that new Pet Sematary trailer completely changed my mind on the movie. Spoils the biggest twist of the original story but also spoils that they change it to make it WAY less scary. Used to be excited now I’m veryyyy hesitant. — Tom Rickard (@ThomasGDNFB) February 7, 2019

Do Not Watch

You make a trailer to get people hyped about something not spoil a major plot twist. Nice one Pet Sematary. DO NOT WATCH THE TRAILER. — Corey Simpson (@C_simpson1107) February 7, 2019

Annoyed, Confused, and Excited

HUGE plot twist exposed in new Pet Sematary trailer #2… just so yall know… if you wanna be annoyed and confused and excited, go watch! If you wanna be surprised like i wish i was, dont watch! Wait for April.#PetSematary #SometimesDeadIsBetter — Really Rachel (@reallyrachel) February 7, 2019

Chill Out

pet sematary trailer spoils the whole movie and everyones calling it a twist….really pic.twitter.com/fYr5OdTz3I — patheticgirl43 (@loveyrae17) February 7, 2019

Still Looks Creepy

I’m disappointed in the new pet sematary trailer, that would have been an interesting twist to the story if they hadn’t shown everything in the trailer. Still looks creepy. — Sara (@sarafalls) February 7, 2019

Looks Dynamite

I wouldn’t call the thing that happens in the new Pet Sematary trailer a plot twist, per se, but it is a deviation from the expected plot and might’ve been a big shock to fans of the book/old movie. It’s still gonna be pretty shocking, though. Movie looks dynamite. — Andrew (@Truly_Defective) February 7, 2019

Looking for an Improvement