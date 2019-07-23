The Cast of Preacher Teases the Biggest and Weirdest Season Yet in Exclusive Featurette

Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon’s Preacher never shied away from delivering audiences ambitious subject matter, blending humor, horror, and fantasy in countless ways. The AMC adaptation has honored that source material by offering audiences one of the most unique and inventive series on TV, with the upcoming fourth season set to take things to an all-new level. It only makes sense for the next series to deliver audiences the biggest season yet, as the new episodes will bring the series to an end. Ahead of Season Four debuting on AMC, the above featurette sees the cast teasing what to expect from the new season.

Preacher stars Dominic Cooper, Academy Award nominee Ruth Negga and Joseph Gilgun, along with series regulars Ian Colletti, Graham McTavish, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, Noah Taylor, Mark Harelik, and Tyson Ritter. As the series inches closer to the finale, God’s endgame for the universe begins to click into place. Trapped between heavenly prophecies, hellish prisons, and all-out nuclear war, Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy make their bloody way to the Most High. Whether they can reach God in time — or whether all this carnage is part of His divine plan — will soon be revealed as Preacher barrels towards the end of the world.

“Preacher is a show unlike any other on television,” AMC Networks president of programming of entertainment networks David Madden previously shared in a statement when the fourth season was announced. “A passionate base of fans found their way to Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy and have followed along with their adventures, at times indescribable adventures, for three seasons. We are thankful to our partners at Sony and to Seth, Evan, and Sam for everything they have brought to this series, which we are pleased to renew for a fourth season. Like the superfans of Preacher, we can’t wait to see where this journey leads next.”

Last season saw our heroes head to Angelville, an iconic locale for fans of the series, yet the narrative found ways to reinvent the story’s mythology.

“When you see in the comic books this spooky house in the Bayou somewhere you don’t ask a lot of questions,” Rogen previously detailed. “But like as soon as it’s brought into the real world you’re like ‘What do these people do? What do they do all day? What is this? Do they have dogs? Do they hike? How does this work?’ As soon as we started having this conversation we realized that there was actually a lot of opportunities to build out the mythology of Angelville and what they actually do. What the purpose of it is and whether or not other people do the same thing and how they knew those people.”

Preacher Season Four premieres on August 2nd at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

