‘The Predator’ Star Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video From Set

One of the most anticipated sci-fi films of the year is the upcoming The Predator directed by Shane Black. Fans eagerly await any details about the film, which has been relatively shrouded in secrecy, with delayed release dates and reshoots making fans wonder about the film’s status. Sterling K. Brown, one of the film’s stars, recently shared a video from the set of the reshoots currently taking place.

In the brief clip, Brown addresses co-writer Fred Dekker while co-stars Olivia Munn and Keegan Michael-Key also make brief appearances. Other co-stars also appear, yet due to the poor lighting of the video, it’s difficult to identify who appears in the frame.

Thomas Jane, Boyd Holbrook, Edward James-Olmos, Trevante Rhodes, Augusto Aguilera, Alfie Allen, and Yvonne Strahovski also star in the film.

Earlier this week, Dekker shared a photo from the set of the reshoots and also teased fans that they can expect to see footage from the film soon. A brief follow-up conversation also alerted fans to The Predator undergoing 3D conversion for its release.

The film was originally slated for release this past February, yet was pushed back to this August. Earlier this year, that date was again pushed back, now aiming for a September 14 release.

This past fall, Jane shared some details about what to expect from this new chapter in the Predator series.

“We play these veterans from like Afghanistan, Iraq war or whatever,” star Thomas Jane shared with Shadow Nation. “But we’re all f—ing crazy so we go to the VA hospital to get our meds. We’re all like shellshocked, PTSD… soldiers. We’re at the VA hospital and we’re in group therapy and of course, somebody flips out…this is backstory, I don’t think we really see this…somebody flips out and we all get arrested and get thrown onto the bus to go down to the hospital and they throw this other guy on the bus too.”

The last film in the franchise, Predators took place on a distant planet, yet The Predator returns the action to earth.

“And he’s a guy they’ve actually marked to kill him because he’s seen a UFO, he’s seen the Predator ships come down so they lock him up and throw him in with us lunatics,” Jane continued. “They’re going to take that bus, drive it down to a ditch and shoot us all just to get rid of this one guy. But, of course, we take the bus over and we’re all like ‘f–k that man, let’s go kill these f–king Predators ourselves’ and we’re just crazy enough to believe that this guy really did see a UFO and there’s these aliens out there.”

The Predator hits theaters on September 14.

