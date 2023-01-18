Prey Star Amber Midthunder Gives Major Tease for New Predator Sequel

The latest film in the Predator franchise, Prey was one of the biggest surprises of 2022. The film was not only a hit with critics — the film has a 93 percent critics score at Rotten Tomatoes and is the highest-reviewed film of the entire franchise — but it was popular among audiences as well, clocking over 585 million minutes of watch time in its first three days streaming on Hulu. With the film being such a success, fans have been eagerly awaiting an announcement that a sequel is in the works and now Prey star is teasing what's next and while she comes short of confirming a sequel, things certainly sound promising.

"I don't have a date for you. This is not an announcement, but I'm not saying it's not," Midthunder told Variety. "We talk all the time about all kinds of things and that was probably one. I'm ready. I loved that experience; I love that movie and I'd be happy to see where else we can take it."

What is Prey about?

The official synopsis for Prey is as follows: "Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries."

The film earned a lot of praise from critics and fans, but also from those who were involved in previous installments in the Predator franchise as well. Jesse Ventura, who played Blain in the original Predator, took to Twitter to praise the film and director Dan Trachtenberg and welcome Midthunder to the Predator family.

"#PreyMovie Great, great, film. @AmberMidthunder you definitely ain't got time to bleed. Welcome to the Predator family. @DannyTRS Thank you for making a such a thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film," Ventura wrote. "I just... I don't know how to.. thank you @GovJVentura!" Midthunder replied. "Im on the floor. Thank you sir! Thanks for watching and so glad you appreciated what we did!!" Trachtenberg added. Dane DiLiegro, who played the Predator in the film, also commented with "📈📈📈" emojis. Ventura replied, "It is not an easy task following the late great Kevin Peter Hall's performance as the Predator. My hat off to you. Fantastic job."

