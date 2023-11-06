Stranger Things Adds Netflix Exclusive Eddie Comic Cover Funko Pop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.





Stranger Things will end it's historic run on Netflix when Season 5 concludes, but it looks like we'll have to wait until 2025 to see how it all unfolds as the recent strikes have put production on hold. Still, you can always count on Funko to fill the void with Pop figures. They released a new wave of Season 4 Funko Pops back in September, and now their following it up with a Eddie Munson Comic Cover Pop inspired by "Chapter 9: The Piggyback".

The Pop features Eddie in blue and teal with his guitar, and the figure is set against an awesome poster for the final episode of Stranger Things Season 4. Interestingly, it's a Netflix Shop exclusive, which might be a first for the collection (as far as we can recall). You can pre-order one here at the Netflix Shop for $29.99 with a release expected in January. Details about previously releases S4 waves can be found below.

The new wave of Stranger Things Funko Pops dig deeper into Season 4 with new figures of our favorite characters holding things – mostly weapons. There's Eddie Munson with a Guitar (black light exclusive)!, Jonathan with a golf club! Nancy with a shotgun! Dustin with a spear and shield! And much more. There's even a Pop Town of the Creel House with Vecna and an awesome looking glow-in-the-dark Vecna exclusive. Pre-orders are available below followed by details on previous Stranger Things Season 4 Funko Pop waves.

Stranger Things Season 4 is in the books, and it certainly had its share of memorable moments. A breakdown of the first two wavs of Stranger Things Funko Pops, Pop Keychains, and Mystery Minis for Season 4 (Waves 1 and 2) can be found below. You can order all of the common figures here at Entertainment Earth. Exclusives are highlighted.

Stranger Things Season 4: Argyle With Surfer Boy Pizza Van Funko Pop Ride – Target Exclusive

Stranger Things Season 4: Nancy and Robin 2-Pack Funko Pop – Target Exclusive

Stranger Things Season 4: Robin, Steve, Vecna 3-Pack – Walmart Exclusive

Stranger Things Season 4: Vecna Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4: Argyle Funko Pop



Stranger Things Season 4: Demobat Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4: Erica Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4: Mike Wheeler In California With Flowers Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4: Eleven With Diorama Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4: Hunter Robin Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4: Hunter Steve Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Pop Keychains (Robin, Steve, Erica, Vecna)

Stranger Things Season 4 Eleven Funko Pop – Amazon Exclusive

Stranger Things Season 4 Lucas Funko Pop – Walmart Exclusive

Stranger Things Season 4 Dustin Funko Pop – GameStop Exclusive

Stranger Things Season 4 Eddie Munson Funko Pop – Target Exclusive / eBay

Stranger Things Season 4 Eleven in the Rainbow Room Funko Pop – Target Exclusive / eBay

Stranger Things Season 4 Eleven Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Mike Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Lucas Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Will Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Dustin Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Steve Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Max Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Robin Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Eleven Pocket Pop Keychain

Stranger Things Season 4 Robin Pocket Pop Keychain

Stranger Things Season 4 Steve Pocket Pop Keychain

Stranger Things Season 4 Dustin Pocket Pop Keychain

Stranger Things Season 4 Mystery Minis

Stranger Things Season 4 marks the beginning of the end, as creators the Duffer brothers have confirmed that the series will conclude with Season 5.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," the Duffers shared in a statement earlier this year. "It proved too large to tell in four, but -- as you'll soon see for yourselves -- we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last."

They added, "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross."

What To Expect in the Final Season of Stranger Things

Speaking to Total Film magazine, director Shawn Levy opened up about Stranger Things 5, which is currently on a production hiatus due to the ongoing strikes. The Season 4 finale sets up a massive war with the villainous Vecna, who opened a portal between Hawkins, Indiana and the Upside Down. The stage is set for an absolutely enormous final run of episodes.

"There's no way to be contiguous with Season 4, and not, frankly, expand scale and depth," Levy explained. "It's major, major, cinematic storytelling that happens to be called a TV series. Stranger Things 5 is as big as any of the biggest movies that we see."

The final season doesn't seem to only be leaning into bombast, as star David Harbour recently shared that the final season will also be "moving."

"Before the strike, we were sent scripts. They're terrific, as per usual. They continue to outdo themselves, these currently-on-strikes writers, called the Duffer brothers. It's a hell of an undertaking, too. The set pieces and the things in the scripts that we saw are bigger than anything we've done in the past," Harbour shared with the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "You gotta imagine where it starts, after where Season 4 ended, you watch us on that hill looking at the ash and the smoke, fires. And we're gonna start somewhere after that, so you gotta imagine that the world is a different place. It's great, it'll take a while to shoot, which'll be tough, since we can't get started yet, but it is what it is."

He added, "I'm excited to go back, I'm excited to wrap it up in a bold, amazing way. I'm excited to really swing with this character, because you know that they're gonna pay off these O.G. characters -- Eleven, Hopper, Joyce, Will, Mike -- they're gonna pay them off in big ways because they've lived with you for the past eight years."

Stranger Things Season 4 is streaming on Netflix now.