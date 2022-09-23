Horror Film Prey for the Devil Gets New Trailer

Thanks in large part to 1973's The Exorcist, the concept of demonic possession has become commonplace in the world of horror, with the latest trailer for Prey for the Devil confirming the subgenre is alive and well. Back in 2010, the subgenre earned an unexpected revival with The Last Exorcism, which used not only unconventional narrative elements but also a found-footage style format to tell a chilling new story, which was helmed by Daniel Stamm. The filmmaker has returned to that realm by directing Prey for the Devil, which will surely both honor the roots of the subgenre and also put unexpected spins on expectations. You can check out the new trailer for Prey for the Devil below before it hits theaters on October 28th.

The film is described, "Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers) believes she is answering a calling to be the first female exorcist... but who, or what, called her? In response to a global rise in demonic possessions, Ann seeks out a place at an exorcism school reopened by the Catholic Church. Until now these schools have only trained priests in the Rite of Exorcism -- but a professor (Colin Salmon) recognizes Sister Ann's gifts and agrees to train her. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline with fellow student Father Dante (Christian Navarro), Sister Ann finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl, who Sister Ann believes is possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years ago. Determined to root out the evil, Ann soon realizes the Devil has her right where he wants her."

Prey for the Devil looks to fully capture the attention of horror fans, not only thanks to its subject matter, but also by earning a coveted release just days before Halloween. With previous franchises like Saw and Paranormal Activity previously holding these slots over the past two decades, Prey for the Devil could be primed to be a bit theatrical hit next month.

Fans of exorcism stories have a lot to look forward to in the near future, as not only will Prey for the Devil be unleashed, but next October will see the debut of an all-new The Exorcist, which serves as a direct continuation of the original film, and has David Gordon Green serving as director.

Prey for the Devil hits theaters on October 28th.

