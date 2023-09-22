New Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein Clip Showcases the Killer's Grim Humor (Exclusive)

The name "Ed Gein" immediately conjures distinct imagery of the notorious Wisconsin killer, many of which center around the gruesome crimes he committed and how he turned human remains into trophies around his home. Part of what made Gein so surprising as a criminal is that he had a mild-mannered temperament, with a new clip from this week's episode of Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein showing that he even joked about the disappearance of a local woman, knowing that he was the one responsible for her absence. Check out the clip from the new episode of Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein before it premieres this Sunday, September 24th on MGM+.

MGM+ original docuseries, Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein, directed and executive produced by James Buddy Day (Blumhouse's Compendium of Horror, Fall River), follows the horrifying grave robber and serial killer Ed Gein, otherwise known as "The Plainfield Ghoul" and "The Mad Butcher," whose crimes inspired such iconic films as Psycho, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and The Silence of the Lambs.

For years, filmmakers, journalists, and scholars have tried to unravel the mind of this notorious killer, and with new reveals and never-before-heard recordings, viewers will be transported to late-1950s Middle America and submerged in Gein's perverse mind. The series explores Gein's upbringing and twisted relationship with his mother (which famously inspired Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho), his early grave robbing, the murders leading up to his arrest, and the police's discovery of his terrifying house of horrors-all accompanied by the brand-new revelations revealed in the recordings.

Director Day previously detailed how it was Gein's overall demeanor that makes him such an anomaly in American history.

"Most people, when you say 'serial killer,' they think of Hannibal Lecter or Patrick Bateman in American Psycho. Or, in real life, they think of Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy and Jeffrey Dahmer," Day confirmed to ComicBook.com. "Those real-life people are serial killers, but they've become like characters, they've become supervillains, they're not real people. We don't have a lot of insight into who these people really were."

He continued, "Ed Gein defies all those stereotypes. He defies all those expectations. He's this meek, mild, humble guy. He's a babysitter. He goes across the street and has pie with his neighbor. He walks into town and goes to the grocery store, the hardware store, and nobody blinks an eye. And then he goes home and commits atrocities in his kitchen and is eating beans out of human skulls. And that, to me, is scary on another level."

