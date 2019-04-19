‘Puppet Master’ Spinoff ‘Blade: The Iron Cross’ Gets 2020 Release Date

Following successful films about killer dolls like Child’s Play and Dolls, Puppet Master closed out the ’80s with the story of terrifying maquettes wreaking havoc on a California hotel and its guests. While the tone of the film was understandably campy, audiences connected with the story, leading the franchise to earn 11 official sequels, a crossover with the Demonic Toys franchise, and the quasi-reboot Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich. With that spiritual reboot bringing the characters and franchise back into the horror genre’s spotlight, the studio behind the proper films, Full Moon Pictures, is delivering audiences the spinoff film Blade: The Iron Cross, which debuts on February 14, 2020.

In the film, “For decades the fans have been clamoring for it, and now Full Moon delivers with the first standalone feature debut of one of its most beloved (and most frightful) characters: the hook-handed maniac puppet, Blade! Charles Band’s Puppet Master series continues as an unspeakable evil from Blade’s past emerges in the form of a murderous Nazi scientist named Dr. Hauser. As Hauser’s heinous crimes are discovered, the psychic war journalist, Elisa Ivanov, awakens Blade, and together the bloody journey of revenge begins. It’s Herr Hauser’s reanimated undead army versus a possessed doll and a beautiful vengeance-seeking clairvoyant! Who will win, and how will it affect the Full Moon Universe?”

Blade’s iconic visage and knifed appendages have made him a favorite of Puppet Master fans, leading many audiences to wonder about the puppet’s origins. Producer Charles Band previously revealed that, while he enjoys making so many films in the series, he wished that more thought went into the entire franchise’s mythology.

“I started in the late ’70s, but you hope that it does well enough that you can find a way to make another one,” Band shared with ComicBook.com. “If I had really had a really great crystal ball back in ’89 and I knew we’d be making, putting aside the reboot, 11 Puppet Master films, I would’ve plotted it out a little better because we sort of just went one at a time and there were reasons why creatively and financially some of the Puppet Masters took a turn here and there.”

Check out Blade: The Iron Cross when it debuts on February 14, 2020.

