John Krasinski Will Digitally Sneak Chris Pratt Into A Quiet Place 2 For Charity Donation

People who make movies have often snuck their friends and loved ones into their films in the form of secret cameos. Watch any Ron Howard movie and you’ll probably notice his brother, Clint Howard, appearing in at least one scene. Kevin Smith habitually includes his loved ones in the Clerks and Jay and Silent Bob Films. James Gunn’s good friend Nathan Fillion was on a bunch of posters in the background of a scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. People love putting their friends in their films, and John Krasinski is taking things up a notch by using a cameo to benefit a great cause.

Krasinski, star of The Office and director of A Quiet Place, is spending his birthday convincing people to donate to Family Reach, a charity that supports families fighting cancer. One of the folks Krasinski reached out to for a donation is Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, and he offered an appearance in the Quiet Place sequel to try and sweeten the pot.

“Hey [Chris Pratt], remember you were such a fan of A Quiet Place,” Krasinski asked in a tweet. “I will literally digitally sneak you into Part II if you donate!”

Pratt responded that he’d be happy to donate to the cause, even without the Quiet Place cameo, though he certainly wasn’t going to turn the role down.

First of all… Happy Birthday! Secondly, I’m donating to @familyreach for your birthday. Everyone reading this should check it out and donate if you please. And finally… You don’t have to put me in A Quiet Place II. Except, okay! Yes! Please do it! https://t.co/cNx9cgNGi5 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) October 20, 2019

Obviously, knowing how Krasinski and Pratt have joked around on Twitter before, this could all be a gag to help raise awareness to Family Reach. Pratty surely donated, but the idea of the cameo could be the joke, especially considering the film already wrapped production. Then again, Pratt may have already shot some kind of cameo and the two were waiting to use it for the fundraiser.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Pratt shows up in A Quiet Place 2 when it hits theaters on March 20, 2020.