‘A Quiet Place’ Writers Have “So Many” Stories for Sequel Ideas

The horror film A Quiet Place took in huge numbers at the box office in its opening weekend, displaying the success of the film’s narrative. The film’s final moments also opened the door for future installments set in this world, making audiences wonder what the future may hold for the potential franchise. According to the film’s writers, they already have ideas of what can be explored in subsequent films.

“It’s such a fun world,” Bryan Woods shared with Fandango. “There are so many things you could do.”

Not only do Woods and co-writer Scott Beck have ideas for the future, but they revealed that not all of their ideas for the original film made the final cut, teasing that they could emerge in a future installment.

“There are so many discarded set pieces, too, just hiding out on Word documents on our computer,” Beck noted. “So, yeah, there are certainly so many stories you could tell. It’s just really, at the end of the day, who are the characters in this and what does this situation mean to that dynamic?”

In the first film, a family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threatens their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you. New developments in the film could have leveled the playing field for the family, potentially resulting in countless follow-ups set in this horrifying world.

While the idea was abandoned early on, the duo did toy with the idea of their film being an installment in the Cloverfield franchise, as each film in that series tells thrilling sci-fi tales.

“That was one of those things that, I guess it crossed our mind and we had spoken to our representatives about that possibility,” Beck revealed to SlashFilm. “It was weird timing, though, because when we were writing the script, 10 Cloverfield Lane was at Paramount. We were actually talking to an executive there about this film, and it felt from pitch form that there might be crossover, but when we finally took the final script in to Paramount, they saw it as a totally different movie.”

The film’s producers, however, have refuted the claims that the film came to life with any connection to Cloverfield in mind.

A Quiet Place is in theaters now.

