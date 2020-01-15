Rabid Remake Coming to Blu-ray in February

Horror fans have known about Jen and Sylvia Soska‘s remake of David Cronenberg’s Rabid for years, with fans finally having the opportunity to add the film to their home video collection, thanks to Shout Factory releasing the film on February 4th. The film hasn’t had an entirely traditional release strategy, playing in festivals and in limited theatrical screenings across the globe, followed by On Demand opportunities, with the film’s physical media release sure to excite horror collectors. Additionally, the Blu-ray release will also include an all-new audio commentary from the Soska sisters that will shed light on the experience and the filmmaking process.

Demure and unassuming fashion designer Sarah (Laura Vandervoort, Jigsaw), horribly disfigured after a grisly collision, agrees to undergo an untested procedure involving stem cells to restore her damaged face. This miracle cure causes her to recover beyond her wildest imagination: Sarah now looks as beautiful as the models she works with. But as her confidence – and her sexual appetite – grows, it comes with a price: Sarah is now the carrier of a contagion that causes her lovers to become violent spreaders of death. As the disease spirals out of control, time is running out in the race to find a cure.

The Blu-ray will include the following special features:

Audio Commentary With Directors & Writers Jen & Sylvia Soska

Interview With Actress Laura Vandervoort

Trailer

Much like Cronenberg, the Soska sisters hail from Canada and have delivered audiences all manner of mayhem in their films, with this project seeming like the perfect blend of source material and filmmakers.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be re-imagining David’s 1977 body horror classic, Rabid, with such incredible support behind us,” the duo shared back when the project was announced. “We are not fans of soulless remakes as seems to be the trend these days as they disrespect the fans and the original body of work. Our Rabid is a continuation of the thoughts and conversation David started with his original piece and modernized through a female perspective. This film will truly honor not only the original but Cronenberg’s entire body of work.”

You can grab your copy of the Rabid remake when it lands on Blu-ray on February 4th.

Will you be adding the film to your collection?