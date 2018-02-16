‘Rabid’ Remake From Soska Sisters Being Distributed By Shout! Studios

The Soska Sisters are making a name for themselves in the horror world with films like American Mary, See No Evil 2 and Dead Hooker in a Trunk. The Canadian filmmakers have long talked about creating a remake of David Cronenberg‘s classic Rabid, with Shout! Factory having procured the distribution rights for the film following its completion.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be re-imaging David’s 1977 body horror classic, Rabid, with such incredible support behind us,” Jen Soska and Sylvia Soska shared. “We are not fans of soulless remakes as seems to be the trend these days as they disrespect the fans and the original body of work. Our Rabid is a continuation of the thoughts and conversation David started with his original piece and modernized through a female perspective. This film will truly honor not only the original but Cronenberg’s entire body of work.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the original 1977 film, Rose (Marilyn Chambers) undergoes a radical plastic surgery procedure which leads her to develop a thirst for blood. Rose goes on to infect her victims, who develop a similar thirst for blood, while also going into a rabid frenzy.

The Soskas plan on tweaking the film’s narrative slightly, which has been described as follows:

“The remake will portray Rose, a young woman who, after an accident leaves her scarred beyond recognition, undergoes a radical untested stem cell treatment. While turning Rose into the belle of the ball, the experimental transformation comes at a price.”

Last year, the duo shared details about their approach to the film.

“We are very honored to have been the team chosen to take on the remake of Cronenberg’s Rabid,” Sylvia explained to Bloody Disgusting. “Normally, I’m not a huge fan of remakes but that’s if they don’t have anything new to bring to the story. We have a unique perspective just because of who we are to tell the story from Rose’s eyes as well as make a commentary on the increasingly rabid world that we live in.”

Shout! Factory is mostly known for their comprehensive home video releases of a variety of films, offering all-new restorations, behind-the-scenes featurettes and filmmaker commentaries.

Stay tuned for details on the upcoming interpretation of Rabid.

[H/T Bloody Disgusting]