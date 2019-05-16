Reno 911 and Futurama Actors Team Up For Witness Infection

Witness Infection – Indiegogo from Fuzzy Image Media on Vimeo.

A group of familiar comedic and voice actors has assembled for Witness Infection, a zombie comedy with a mob twist that they are hoping to get into more theaters through the internet magic of crowdfunding. Tara Strong (Batman: The Animated Series), Maurice LaMarche (Futurama), and more have assembled for the film, which is offering pre-orders and other perks on IndieGoGo right now in order to help raise a budget to get the film through post-production — which is obviously a big component of any genre movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film is already completed, but “the funds raised will be used to hire an editor, colorist, composer, sound design and VFX,” the campaign explains. You can check out the full synopsis below. In addition to pre-ordering the film itself (digitally or on physical media), the campaign allows fans to buy exclusive merch, signed posters, and Blu-ray bundles that include other, similar movies that the cast have been a part of.

Life is always been pretty protected for Carlo Serrelli (Rob Belushi). His father (Carlos Alazraqui) has kept him out of the deadly Mob business by giving him a job at the family dog groomers, while his younger brother Dominic (Bret Ernst) has always done the dirty work. All that is coming to an end as Carlo’s father has to force him into an arranged marriage with the daughter (Erinn Hayes) of the rival, Miola family boss (Maurice LaMarche). Carlo’s two best friends, Gina (Jill-Michele Melean) and Vince (Vince DonVito), vow to help him get out of this predicament, but they all get in way over their heads when a serious infection starts eating the town. The good news is that Carlo may not have to get married after all but the bad news is everyone might die.

There are only two days left on the IndieGoGo campaign for Witness Infection, so if you want to be among the first to see it, go check it out.

